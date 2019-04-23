LG Electronics Advances Product Innovation Through Multi-Year Agreement With ANSYS

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) expects shortened product development lifecycles and accelerated product design and delivery thanks to a new, multi-year agreement with ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). The agreement provides LG with access to ANSYS' industry leading multiphysics simulation solutions — supporting LG's continued commitment to delivering highly innovative mobile devices, home entertainment and appliance applications to customers worldwide.

The multi-year enterprise license agreement enables LG, a leading manufacturer of mobile devices, home entertainment and appliances, with enterprise-wide licenses and expansive access to cutting-edge ANSYS structures, fluids and high-frequency electromagnetics suites.

"This agreement with ANSYS signifies a major milestone in the evolution and growth of our new product design and development processes," said Sang Kook Kim, product development team task leader, LG. "Their portfolio of next generation simulation technologies will empower our talented engineering team with highly advanced capabilities, spurring the development of innovative, state-of-the-art LG products and expediting our path to market."

"ANSYS' pervasive engineering simulation solutions support LG's drive for continuous innovation and increased production velocity," said Shane Emswiler, vice president and general manager of Electronics, Fluids and Mechanical, ANSYS. "We look forward to working with LG in the coming years and being part of their next wave of innovation."

