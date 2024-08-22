LG ELECTRONICS AND DALLAS COWBOYS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Sponsorship Spans LG's Home Entertainment and Commercial Display Divisions

LG Named 'Official TV and Display Partner of the Dallas Cowboys'

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, a leader in consumer television and commercial display technology, and the Dallas Cowboys announced a multi-year, multi-faceted sponsorship with LG being named "The Official TV Partner of the Dallas Cowboys" and "The Official Display Partner of the Dallas Cowboys."

The collaboration will include a range of in-stadium and broadcast digital marketing initiatives featuring LG's award-winning OLED TVs including presenting sponsorship of the "The Break" – the Dallas Cowboys' most watched video podcast, which features 120 episodes annually.

As Official TV Partner, LG's Home Entertainment Division will also have digital advertising throughout AT&T Stadium for all preseason and regular season Dallas Cowboys games and other Dallas Cowboys-sponsored events including concerts, rodeos and motorsports shows. This includes placement of LG OLED TVs in AT&T Stadium premium suites.

"As the world's #1 OLED TV brand, it is only natural to partner with one of the most iconic and storied sports franchises in the world, the Dallas Cowboys," said Phil Lubell, Head of Home Entertainment Brand Marketing, LG Electronics USA. "We are thrilled to join forces with the Cowboys to enhance both the in-stadium and at-home viewing experiences for their very passionate fans throughout the country."

"We are proud to welcome LG Electronics to the Dallas Cowboys family," said Jerry Jones Jr., Chief Sales & Marketing Officer/Co-Owner of the Dallas Cowboys. "Their commitment to quality and innovation mirrors our own. We are excited to work together to provide our fans top-of-the-line displays and televisions that will revolutionize how fans engage with the team, both at home and at AT&T Stadium."

As Official Display Partner, LG Business Solutions USA will be a preferred provider of digital signage and displays screens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and at the Cowboys' training facility and corporate headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Initial deployments of the innovative new LG MAGNIT direct-view LED displays are under way at the stadium.

Partnering with the Dallas Cowboys represents a major LG marketing initiative with national reach; at the same time, it builds on the company's strong existing ties to the local community. North Texas is home to hundreds of local workers – from LG's million-square-foot distribution center for consumer electronics and home appliances (which has been located in Fort Worth for three decades) and LG's new electric vehicle charger production factory, which opened earlier this year.

For more information on LG OLED TVs, visit lg.com.

