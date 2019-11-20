LG Electronics Announces OpenChain Conformance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenChain Project is delighted to announce that LG Electronics is the latest company to announce an OpenChain conformant program. LGE is the first major Korean company to take this step, cementing their status as a thought leader in the space, and directly building on their active work throughout 2019 in establishing the OpenChain Korea Work Group.



"Open source software is increasingly being used in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and the cloud," said I.P. Park, CTO of LG Electronics. "We will comply with open source licenses and increase quality so that customers can use LG Electronics' products and services with confidence."



"The LG Electronics open source team has been a fantastic part of the global open source community for many years," says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "We have been collaborating on open source program office matters, on open source compliance matters, and on broader open source optimization in the context of business workflows. Today's announcement builds on the past and clearly signals a bright future. I and all the rest of the OpenChain community are looking forward to furthering our relationship and furthering great initiatives such as the OpenChain Korea Work Group."



About LG Electronics



LG Electronics is a global leader in technological innovation in the fields of electronics, mobile communication devices and home appliances, and conducts business in more than 100 locations around the world.



LG Electronics has been carrying out various activities for open source compliance with professional manpower since 2007. LG Electronics has established a process for open source compliance and manages the use and distribution of open source through its own system efficiently. LG Electronics also operates a website for outside developers at http://opensource.lge.com . Developers can download open source through the website and check open source licenses, as well as get answers if any questions.



About the OpenChain Project



The OpenChain Project builds trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. The OpenChain Specification defines a core set of requirements every quality compliance program must satisfy. The OpenChain Curriculum provides the educational foundation for open source processes and solutions, whilst meeting a key requirement of the OpenChain Specification. OpenChain Conformance allows organizations to display their adherence to these requirements. The result is that open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for participants of the software supply chain.



About The Linux Foundation



The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together delivers an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .



The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .



Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.



Media Contacts



Shane Coughlan

+818040358083

coughlan@linux.com

SOURCE OpenChain Project