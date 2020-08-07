LG Electronics asks the Young Generation, 'What Makes Your Life So Good?'

LG has always explored the meaning of a good life, consistently working to facilitate it for consumers of all generations. Through engaging activities such as this one, LG now moves to further understand and encourage the younger population, a key step towards better supporting everyone's version of life's good.

Responses[1] have so far revealed the enriching effect of social connections in life, with a majority of 43% of respondents most valuing friends and family, deep conversations, and shared experiences. Secondly, 27% of participants pointed to passion making their life good, allowing them to immerse themselves in new endeavors. Other respondents also attributed creativity and curiosity as driving forces of daily life.

LG's latest activity thereby demonstrates the strength of internal factors that combine to empower us in our day to day and further reminds the young generation that their personal and inherent qualities are a central part of why life will always be worthwhile.

In such ways, LG strives to engage with and support young people from today, starting by understanding what a good life means to them. LG will focus on what makes life meaningful to effectively support everyone including our future leaders in who they are and what they wish to do.

"Understanding what makes life meaningful for young people is also an opportunity to rediscover what a good life means to all of us," explained Kim Jin-hong, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center, "Through such exciting activities, we hope to reach out to the younger generation for further support and connection to help make their lives good in the truest sense."

Getting more young people involved so that they can have their say is a key part of LG Electronics' larger campaign, which is to be launched soon with special projects tailored for a young audience.

[1] Quiz taken from August 4 to be run until August 18 with 2,623 respondents as of August 6 with updates to follow. Full quiz can be found here.

