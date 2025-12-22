LG ELECTRONICS GIVES HOLIDAY REVELERS 15 SECONDS OF FAME ON ICONIC TIMES SQUARE BILLBOARD

This holiday season, LG is lighting up Times Square with a first-of-its-kind interactive billboard experience designed to bring awareness to our planet's endangered and vulnerable species

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, a brand synonymous with Life's Good, unveiled a new interactive digital experience that entices spectators to take a virtual photo with their favorite species from the LG Endangered Species Content Series and be featured on LG's Times Square billboard.

LG Electronics is bringing wildlife conservation to Times Square this holiday season with an interactive billboard, allowing revelers to virtually pose with endangered species. Participants can see themselves on the digital billboard while raising awareness for vital biodiversity and climate action efforts.

Launched in 2024 in the heart of Times Square in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the LG Endangered Species Series aims to educate K-12 students and raise awareness on on issues related to biodiversity, wildlife conservation and climate action. What began as a collaboration pairing LG's immersive 3D Times Square displays with NWF's advocacy quickly grew into something bigger—an effort that blended education, storytelling, community action and active employee involvement, including LG employees planting a certified pollinator garden with NWF, building 150 birdhouses and planting native species on LG's campus in New Jersey.

This holiday season, revelers braving the cold to finish holiday shopping or see the famous ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve will have a unique opportunity to get up close and personal – virtually! – with an endangered and vulnerable species, including the cactus pygmy owl, sea lion, red wolf or grizzly bear.

"Respect for wildlife means keeping a safe distance. So we are thrilled that LG has devised a clever way for us to show our love for wildlife without disturbing them or disrupting their habitat." said Carey Stanton, head of innovation and partnerships at NWF. "As we welcome a new year, this is a fun and important reminder for everyone to celebrate and care for wildlife and nature now more than ever."

"Times Square during the holidays, and especially on New Years Eve, feels like the center of the world – with more than a million people expected to watch the ball drop this year," said Helen Min, director of corporate communications at LG Electronics. "Through this interactive experience with the support of AI, we can bring these species to life and let people feel a sense of coexistence with them while also creating a conversation that supports conservation efforts."

Holiday revelers can visit the mobile participation link to submit their photo for a chance to be featured live on the billboard on Wednesday, December 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. E.T.

For more information about LG's support of NWF or the Endangered Species Content series, please visit: https://www.lg.com/us/sustainability

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Laura Barbieri

[email protected]

631-848-9818

Kristi Hubert

[email protected]

630-995-5444

SOURCE LG Electronics USA