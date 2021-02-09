LG Electronics Headlines Net Zero Showhomes: 'New American Home' And 'New American Remodel'

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative home appliances, consumer electronics, solar panels and HVAC technologies from LG Electronics are delivering high performance, unparalleled home connectivity, enhanced convenience, and energy efficiency to The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR), the official show homes of the 2021 International Builders' Show® virtual experience (IBSx).

The New American Home and The New American Remodel’s environmental sustainability and aesthetically appealing designs are rooftop installations of high-efficiency solar modules from residential solar energy leader LG Business Solutions USA. Featuring efficient advanced HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA, The New American Remodel embeds LG air conditioning solutions that complement the home’s unique design characteristics. Featured in The New American Home is the LG STUDIO WashTower™, an industry-first single-unit, vertical laundry solution takes up half the floor space, giving consumers the flexibility to elevate their laundry experience while still tackling ultra-large loads.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) chose LG as Platinum Partner for the show's two featured "Net Zero" homes in the heart of central Florida. TNAH and TNAR are state-of-the-art showcase houses illustrating how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating today's building and appliance innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life.

Advanced Renewable Solar Energy Solutions for Net Zero Homes

Key to TNAH's and TNAR's environmental sustainability and aesthetically appealing designs are rooftop installations of high-efficiency solar modules from residential solar energy leader LG Business Solutions USA. LG NeON® 2 60-cell solar panels, the company's best-selling modules, will help power both homes to support their Net Zero designs. Designed with aesthetics in mind, these panels use thin, circular-shaped wires that give it a minimalistic appearance, thanks to its award-winning Cello Technology™. The implementation of this technology also improves the opportunity for light absorption resulting in an increase of power output.

LG modules are among the most popular in the U.S. residential solar market both for new construction and renewable-energy upgrades to existing homes. Across its portfolio, they feature high power outputs and outstanding durability that perform well in a variety of environments and weather conditions. The LG NeON 2 panels are high-efficiency modules that generate more power from the same amount of sunlight than lower-efficiency modules of the same size while blending in unobtrusively to the look and feel of the home's design. The NeON 2 panels are backed by LG's strong 25-year product and enhanced performance warranty.

Convenience and Design from Smart Appliances for a Better Life at Home

LG's innovative smart appliances in 2021's TNAH and TNAR deliver added convenience with advanced technologies and come equipped with elevated design and designer-grade finishes. Led by the "LG Ultimate Laundry Rooms," a number of home appliance innovations from the LG Builder division are featured, including:

LG STUDIO WashTower TM (model WSEX200HNA/ WSGX201HNA ): Featured in TNAH, this industry-first single-unit, vertical laundry solution takes up half the floor space, giving consumers the flexibility to elevate their laundry experience while still tackling ultra-large loads. With an exclusive form factor, the smartly designed LG STUDIO WashTower inspires users to reinvent their laundry room design and laundry routine. Housed in a sleek package complete with LG STUDIO's exclusive Noble Steel finish, this laundry solution features the unique Center Control™ panel for the easiest access ever, built-in intelligence, and advanced cleaning to make laundry day easier than ever. The ENERGY STAR certified LG STUDIO WashTower also includes a large capacity washer at 5.0 cubic feet that can tackle king-size bedding and more and a custom dryer rack for added convenience.

(model ): Featured in TNAH, this industry-first single-unit, vertical laundry solution takes up half the floor space, giving consumers the flexibility to elevate their laundry experience while still tackling ultra-large loads. With an exclusive form factor, the smartly designed LG STUDIO WashTower inspires users to reinvent their laundry room design and laundry routine. Housed in a sleek package complete with LG STUDIO's exclusive finish, this laundry solution features the unique Center Control™ panel for the easiest access ever, built-in intelligence, and advanced cleaning to make laundry day easier than ever. The ENERGY STAR certified LG STUDIO WashTower also includes a large capacity washer at 5.0 cubic feet that can tackle king-size bedding and more and a custom dryer rack for added convenience. LG STUDIO Styler Steam Closet (model S5MSB): Also found in TNAH, the LG STUDIO Styler refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes with the gentle power of steam – no chemicals needed. The new model features expanded capacity with room for five hangers and an additional pants hanger in the door for perfect creases, delivering unmatched flexibility – no plumbing required. Featuring an LG STUDIO-exclusive finish, Black Tinted Mirror for a full-length reflection, this smart steam closet transitions easily into any décor or space and CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly by the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America.

For the ultimate in convenience, all featured LG laundry products are equipped with smart technology and can be controlled from anywhere with the LG ThinQ® mobile app or voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Users of LG's smart appliances (not including LG Styler) also have the benefit of extra peace of mind with LG's AI-powered customer support innovation, LG Proactive Customer Care. Developed to reimagine the customer experience and help users get the most of their appliances, Proactive Customer Care immediately alerts owners to potential problems before they occur, expedites repairs when needed, and offering useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

The chef's kitchens in both homes feature built-in appliances – advanced pro-style ranges, column refrigerators, freezers, wine refrigerators and more – from LG's fast-growing luxury brand, Signature Kitchen Suite. (See separate news release.)

Immersive Home Entertainment Experience from 4K Ultra HD TVs

Bringing an immersive home entertainment experience to TNAH and TNAR, the homes feature a wide assortment of 4K Ultra HD TVs from LG Electronics, selected by the NAHB and the home designers as exclusive consumer electronics partner. Highlights include the unparalleled viewing experience of LG OLED 4K TVs, which offer perfect blacks and awesome color for impressive picture quality.

Advanced TVs featured in TNAR include the award-winning 65-inch LG OLED Gallery TV in the main great room, a 45-inch LG OLED TV in the cabinet of the kitchen as well as a 55-inch pop-up TV in the second floor lounge and additional 50-inch LCD models in the first floor bedroom, exercise room and first floor office. Featured in TNAH are 77- and 65-inch LG OLED Gallery TVs in the family room adjacent to the kitchen. Complemented by LG sound bars, the LG OLED TVs are also featured in the master bedroom and guest bedrooms while other top-of-the-line LG TVs are installed within the cabana. Home offices include LG UltraWide computer monitors.

Super-Efficient and Sleek Air Conditioning Technologies

Featuring efficient advanced HVAC systems and controls from LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA, TNAR embeds LG air conditioning solutions that complement the home's unique design characteristics.

TNAR boasts two award-winning LG Multi V™ S 5-ton Heat Recovery outdoor units. They are connected to several LG Vertical Air Handler units, which feature LG inverter technology and offer discrete and flexible installation, effortlessly complementing the high-end design of the home while ensuring unmatched comfort. Seamlessly integrated with LG's own controls solutions, these customizable home comfort solutions are easily controlled via wall-mount or with a smartphone using the LG ThinQ app.

Both homes have achieved National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, ENERGY STAR building certification, and Net Zero status from the U.S. Green Building Council. Thousands of building professionals from around the world come to tour the homes and learn how to incorporate countless ideas into their projects.

Tours of the homes are offered virtually. Visit The New American Home's virtual experience as well as The New American Remodel's virtual experience to learn more about the construction process, as well as the final showcase homes. The final version of the homes will be available indefinitely on buildersshow.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

About The New American Home

The New American Home 2021 is centrally located in Winter Park's downtown corridor, giving it a very high score of walkability. This gorgeous, three-level single-family home is one of the latest projects for Phil Kean Designs. The three-level property showcases innovative technology and current trends in a high-end, sophisticated setting. This three-story property with 5,536 sq. ft. (4,397 sq. ft. of living space) features three bedrooms, four baths with one half-bath, a showroom three-car garage, innovative exercise room, numerous ultra-energy-efficient features, astonishing fire features and a luxurious summer kitchen.

About The New American Remodel

The New American Remodel was originally built in 1973 and the property on 3260 Lake Shore Dr. draws lineage from Frank Lloyd Wright – a founder of organic architecture. The various ceiling heights throughout presented an exciting puzzle for E2 Homes to solve. A complete interior and exterior renovation included a variety of features demonstrating a sustainable vision that incorporates current trends in the remodeling industry. Renovations increased the home's total square footage to 7,769 (6,459 sq. ft. of under-air living space). It contains six bedrooms, six baths with one half-bath, ultra-energy-efficiency methods, a fully furnished cabana and an outdoor entertaining area with a lanai.

