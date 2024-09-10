LG ELECTRONICS TO BE FEATURED THROUGHOUT 2024-2025 SEASON OF WHEEL OF FORTUNE

America's Most Reliable Line of Home Appliances And #1 Appliance Brand in the US to be Incorporated into One of America's Most Watched Game Shows for its Season 42

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's most reliable line of home appliances, is thrilled to announce an exciting year-long collaboration with one of America's most beloved game shows, Wheel of Fortune, which officially kicked off on September 9.

LG Electronics, #1 Home Appliance Brand in the US, will be featured throughout the 2024-2025 season of Wheel of Fortune. LG Electronics will be collaborating with Wheel of Fortune as new host Ryan Seacrest joins Vanna White and the show begins a new era.

For this first-time integration, LG is giving contestants in the Bonus Round a free "G" making the offering, RSTLGNE, rather than the recognizable RSTLNE. They are also adding $10,000 to anything won in the round. Later in the season, LG will be integrated into the Home for the Holidays theme week, Wheel of Fortune's Fan Fridays Sweepstakes, headlined by social correspondent, Maggie Sajak, and Instant Solve Puzzle Segments. Wheel Watchers can also expect to see LG prize packages that can be applied towards the of purchase of America's most reliable line of appliances for both contestants and viewers at home via LG.com.

"As America's most reliable line of home appliances, we welcome opportunities with partners willing to collaborate and create a new experience for something that already has a winning formula," said Jose Cardona, Sr. Director of Home Appliance Brand Marketing, LG. "The LG integration into the traditional RSTLNE portion of the bonus round aims to help the contestants and gives LG a unique opportunity as the show integrates a change for the first time ever. This partnership blends the thrill of America's favorite game show with the innovation and reliability of a global appliance leader."

LG will offer viewers the chance to win exclusive LG home appliances, including LG's all-new Smart Instaview® Standard-Depth MAX 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ (LF29S8365S), the 5.0 cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo™ All-in-One Washer/Dryer with Inverter Heatpump™ Technology and Direct Drive Motor (WM6998HBA) that can run a complete wash and dry cycle in as fast as two hours1 without having to transfer clothes2, a multifunctional 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide (LSIL6336FE), and many more. Additionally, select episodes will incorporate LG in unique ways, further integrating the brand into the show's celebrated format.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Wheel of Fortune as the game show begins a new era with Ryan Seacrest as the new host, alongside the iconic Vanna White," added Louis Giagrande, Vice President of Marketing, LG, "As the #1 appliance brand3, we're continually looking for Life's Good moments that convey a positive experience to consumers."

1 Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight. Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE standard load (October 2023). Full capacity load approximately 20 lb.

2 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on http://EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).

3 #1 Appliance Brand in the US. Source: Open Brand Durable IQ Market Research, Major Appliances Q2 2024

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About Wheel of Fortune

With more than 20 million viewers per week, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Entering its 42nd season in syndication, Ryan Seacrest joins the iconic game show as host alongside the incomparable Vanna White. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

