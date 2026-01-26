LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS TOTAL COMPONENT SOLUTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL ROOFTOP SYSTEMS AT AHR EXPO 2026

As a Full-Scale Manufacturer of Core Components for Commercial Outdoor Units, LG Electronics Drives Efficiency, Flexibility and Simplified Service

LG Electronics showcases total HVAC component solutions for commercial rooftop systems at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas.

Comprehensive lineup includes scroll compressors, EC motors, EC fans and drives, all developed with LG's proprietary technologies.

Integrated, single-provider component model improves system compatibility, reliability and service efficiency.

Solutions are designed to meet upcoming U.S. DOE energy efficiency standards and refrigerant transition requirements effective in 2029.

Flexible compressor configurations support capacity ranges up to 70 tons and optimize real-world, partial-load performance.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will reveal its total component solutions for commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) rooftop units at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., from February 2-4.

LG's component business provides integrated capabilities through a comprehensive lineup that includes scroll compressors, electronically commutated (EC) motors, EC fans and drives. Built on LG's proprietary core technologies, the wide range of core components from LG Component Solutions strengthen the company's position as a leading global provider in the HVAC industry.

LG's vertically integrated approach to design and manufacturing delivers end-to-end HVAC component solutions that improve system compatibility, reliability and long-term performance. By sourcing critical components from a single-provider, customers benefit from simplified system design and streamlined maintenance and service through one reliable point of contact. The lineup includes large scroll compressors ranging from 6 to 27.5 refrigeration tons (RT), along with fan motors, EC motors and drives designed for efficient integration in commercial rooftop systems.

The company's advanced component solutions are proactively aligned with upcoming energy-efficiency and refrigerant transition regulations for commercial and residential HVAC systems in North America, set to take effect in 2029. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced stricter standards that prioritize real-world, partial-load operating conditions over conventional full-load capacity metrics – driving fundamental changes in product design. LG offers a complete commercial component lineup across refrigerant types and power supply configurations while maintaining consistent capacity levels. This approach provides customers with greater flexibility during the transition and enables equipment replacement without requiring a full system redesign.

With flexible tandem and trio[1] configuration options, LG's scroll compressors extend capacity coverage up to 70 tons. A parallel design supports extended capacity and strong efficiency at partial loads, while a combination of fixed-speed and two-stage compressors delivers a 12- to 27.5-ton capacity range suited to diverse commercial rooftop needs.[2]

LG's fixed-speed scroll compressors incorporate enhanced motor efficiency and refined bearing designs that reduce friction, resulting in reliable performance. Two-stage scroll compressors provide added flexibility by modulating between 67 and 100 percent capacity,[3] sustaining optimal performance as operating conditions change.

Complementing the compressor lineup, LG is also introducing large-scale EC fans designed for increased efficiency and durability. An optimized structure design mitigates airflow resistance, while reinforced fan construction reduces energy loss and supports demanding commercial applications. LG's proprietary EC motor technology further enhances efficiency, low-noise operation and intelligent system control.

"Our total component solutions empower customers to develop more efficient and reliable commercial HVAC systems while simplifying service and maintenance," said Kim Cheol, head of the Component Solution Business at the LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company. "By providing a broad portfolio of core components from a single, trusted source, we continue to advance customer-focused innovation and demonstrate our long-term commitment to sustainable and forward-thinking HVAC solutions."

Visitors to AHR Expo 2026 can explore total component solutions for commercial HVAC rooftop units at LG Component Solution booth from February 2-4 (#SU234, Las Vegas Convention Center), directly next to the LG Air Conditioning Technologies booth (Booth #SU223), where showcasing its latest product innovations and an expanded portfolio of advanced HVAC solutions for both commercial and residential applications in the United States.

1 Tandem or trio compressors are defined as two or three compressors that are connected in parallel to work together within the same refrigeration or air conditioning system. 2 Product features, specifications, and performance data are based on internal testing and may vary depending on the actual operating environment. 3 LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor functions in the dual-mode—one-stage operation at approximately 67% for energy-saving mode in moderate environments and two-stage operation at 100% for power mode in high-demand conditions. Actual performance and efficiency may vary depending on system configuration, installation environment, and operating conditions.

About LG Component Solution Business

The LG Electronics Component Solution business is a global innovator in HVAC and appliance components, delivering high-efficiency, energy-saving technologies for residential and commercial applications for more than 60 years. Its portfolio spans household appliances to large-scale commercial HVAC systems, offering advanced compressor and motor solutions designed to meet diverse customer needs. Since beginning motor production in 1962, LG Component Solution has manufactured more than one billion compressors and motors worldwide. The Component Solution business operates as part of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.