LG ELECTRONICS USA ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NEW YORK YANKEES

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

28 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

LG Named "Official Television Partner of the New York Yankees"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees making LG "The Official TV Partner of the New York Yankees."  The collaboration includes the "LG OLED Sports Lounge" located on the Field Level in left field as well as various in-stadium signage and fan promotions throughout the season.

Continue Reading

"Partnering our industry-leading LG OLED TV brand with the New York Yankees, one of the most recognized brands in the world, is a perfect match," said Louis Giagrande, LG USA Head of Marketing. "LG OLED TVs deliver an unrivaled sports experience to highly passionate fans, and no fans are more passionate than Yankees fans."

"We are very excited to welcome LG as our Partner," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. "Through in-Stadium LG OLED branding presence and creative consumer activations, we look forward to LG realizing increased brand awareness and customer interest in their extensive line of premium televisions."

"We are thrilled to be the official Television Partner of the New York Yankees," said Phil Lubell, LG USA Head of Marketing - Home Entertainment. "Year after year, LG OLED TVs consistently receive rave reviews for their lifelike and immersive picture quality and sound. That's why we've been the Worlds' Number 1 brand of OLED TVs for the past 10 years."1

Fans visiting Yankee Stadium can experience for themselves LG's award-winning OLED 4K Smart TVs in the LG OLED Sports Lounge, featuring in-game coverage on 13 large screen OLED TV's.

LG is also launching the Life's Good Sweepstakes giving fans a chance to win prizes including an 83-inch LG OLED evo TV. The sweepstakes runs through October 1, 2023. For sweepstakes rules and to enter, click here.

For the past 10 years, as the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TV's from 42 thru 97 inch screen sizes, as well as innovative OLED TV solutions such as the world's only 42-inch flexible TV, the LG OLED Flex, and unique lifestyle TVs including the LG OLED Pose'. For more information on the complete lineup of 2023 LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

1Source: OMDIA Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About the New York Yankees
Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA
Chris De Maria
[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Also from this source

LG EXPANDS ITS ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITOR LINEUP WITH DEBUT OF THREE NEW MODELS

LG ELECTRONICS AND AMAZON TEAM UP TO LAUNCH LUNA ON LG SMART TVS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.