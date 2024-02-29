LG Energy Solution-Honda EV Battery Plant in Ohio Takes "Leap" Forward as Final Structural Beam Marks Major Construction Milestone

Hiring at the joint venture plant has begun, with new jobs being posted on joint venture website

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution and Honda today marked Leap Day by erecting the final structural steel beam at the joint venture's new EV battery production facility being constructed near Jeffersonville, Ohio. This major construction milestone comes almost one year to the day after the groundbreaking that took place for the over 2 million square feet facility that is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

LG Energy Solution and Honda today marked Leap Day by erecting the final structural steel beam at the joint venture's new EV battery production facility being constructed near Jeffersonville, Ohio.

Projected to reach an overall investment of $4.4 billion and create some 2,200 new jobs, the joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied to Honda auto plants to produce* EVs to be sold in North America.

"Today is an important milestone for the LG Energy Solution-Honda team as the structure of the EV battery production facility takes its final shape," said Bob Lee, CEO of the LG Energy Solution-Honda joint venture. "One year ago, we were breaking ground in an empty field and today we can see the finish line for this project, and we want to thank everyone working at the site and the local community who have made this possible."

Hiring Underway

In addition to the construction progress, hiring is underway for the plant. A variety of engineering and support positions are currently posted on the company website, with information about technician and production roles expected to be announced in the coming months.

"This is a very exciting moment as we take the first steps to assemble our new team for the joint venture EV battery facility being established by LG Energy Solution and Honda," said Rick Riggle, COO of the new joint venture company. "We will continue to announce new career opportunities in the coming months that we hope will inspire the next-generation workforce to get involved in the advanced manufacturing roles that will help produce* lithium-ion batteries and will power the Acura and Honda EV models that will go into production in Ohio in late 2025."

For more information about careers at the LG Energy Solution-Honda joint venture facility, go to www.lgeshonda.com/careers to get the latest updates on open roles and information about how to apply. Starting March 11, you can visit the OhioMeansJobs Fayette County Recruitment Center at Destination Outlets located at Suite 8120 Factory Shops Blvd. in Jeffersonville.

*Using domestic and globally sourced parts

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis N.V., Hyundai Motor Group, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. At the forefront of green business and sustainability, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://www.lgensol.com.

About Honda Manufacturing in America

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982 with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.

In 2022, more than two-thirds of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts. Honda's cumulative auto production in America now exceeds 30 million vehicles.

Honda established manufacturing operations in America in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio, and today has one of the largest and most diverse U.S. manufacturing footprints of any international company. More than 23,000 U.S. associates support the company's 12 manufacturing plants in America, supporting operations that have an annual capacity of more than 1.27 million automobiles, 1.52 million engines, 500,000 power equipment products and 300,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested $19 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than $3.6 billion over the past five years alone. The company also works with 600 U.S. original equipment suppliers, with U.S.-sourced parts purchases of approximately $492 billion since 1979.

Learn more at https://hondainamerica.com/.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

