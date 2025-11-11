LG Energy Solution to Enter Aerospace Battery Sector in Partnership with South8 Technologies

LG Energy Solution signs strategic development collaboration with a visionary U.S. startup South 8 Technologies to co-develop space-rated batteries capable of functioning at ultra-low temperatures as low as -60 °C

Companies to join forces with KULR Technology Group and NASA to secure extreme-environment battery technologies for next-generation space missions

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution today announced a strategic partnership with South 8 Technologies to jointly develop space-rated lithium-ion batteries optimized for extreme low temperatures. This agreement positions LG Energy Solution to participate in the development of next-generation battery technologies that can withstand harshest environments, establishing a foothold in the emerging aerospace sector.

"The liquefied gas electrolyte technology fundamentally addresses the long-standing issues of battery performance degradation in extreme cold environments," said Je Young Kim, CTO of LG Energy Solution. "We anticipate that this technology will unlock unprecedented possibilities to pioneer new products and applications including the space."

The two companies' cooperation is part of a larger aerospace initiative involving KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR) and NASA to develop cold-temperature battery solutions for the next generation of deep space missions. KULR, a leading provider of cutting-edge energy storage solutions for aerospace and defense, recently secured a funding of $6.7 million from the Texas Space Commission to develop cold-temperature lithium-ion battery solutions for lunar and Martian exploration missions. The program is being carried out in close collaboration with NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC).

LG Energy Solution is determined to play a key role in this joint effort, helping propel the development of next-generation aerospace battery technologies. Specifically, the company will support in the design, testing, and evaluation of lithium-ion battery cells. South 8 Technologies will then manufacture enhanced battery cells using its proprietary and innovative liquefied gas electrolyte and electrolyte filling technology. These cells, operating at temperatures as low as -60 °C, will be integrated into KULR's One Space battery architecture platform, providing optimal performance for extreme environments encountered during space missions.

South 8 Technologies is a U.S. startup company that has developed the world's first liquefied gas (LiGas®) electrolyte, a patented solution that enhances battery performance by enabling ultra-low temperature operation down to -60 °C, significantly outperforming conventional liquid electrolytes that struggle below -20°C. This technology was recognized as one of TIME magazine's 'Best Inventions of 2024.'

Moreover, the liquefied gas electrolyte has the potential to drastically enhance battery safety under physical or electrical abuse conditions. When such shocks occur, the liquid solvent inside the battery will rapidly evaporate, reducing the cell temperature and expelling the evaporated electrolyte. This process effectively renders the cell a non-functional "dummy cell", significantly reducing risks such as thermal incidents.

LG Energy Solution first connected with South 8 Technologies through its Startup Challenge Program in 2019 and has maintained active collaboration since. In 2024, the companies signed a joint development agreement and began the development of the liquefied gas electrolyte-based batteries. The latest agreement announced today further cements the cooperative relationship between the two companies.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 80,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystem, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050.

