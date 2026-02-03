LG Energy Solution Vertech and Qcells Partner to Deliver 5GWh of U.S. Energy Storage Projects

Agreement provides American-made energy storage projects across a portfolio of utility-scale sites

Projects are scheduled for 2028-2030

All projects will meet U.S. domestic content requirements

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. and HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution Vertech and Qcells – leaders in energy solutions and products – today announced a multi-year commitment to install reliable, affordable, American-made storage products for Qcells' development projects across the country. The agreement includes 5GWh of lithium-ion energy storage projects for utility-scale projects, as well as lifecycle services from LG Energy Solution Vertech. This agreement supports Qcells EPC projects scheduled from 2028 - 2030. Also, in May 2024, Qcells entered into battery purchase agreements with LG Energy Solution Vertech totaling 4.8 GWh of BESS projects developed across the U.S.

Chris Hodrick, CEO of Qcells EPC and Jaehong Park, CEO and President at LG Energy Solution Vertech Qcells

This partnership secures energy storage systems for Qcells that meet domestic content requirements, as LG Energy Solution's battery energy storage products are made in Michigan, and Qcells' solar panels are made in Georgia. Beyond the direct financial benefit of achieving domestic content, leveraging made-in-America products delivers broader economic value. It supports U.S. manufacturing jobs, strengthens the nation's clean-energy supply chains, enhances grid reliability, and reduces exposure to trade risks and tariffs.

"Qcells is proud to partner with LG Energy Solution on a project that shows what's possible when energy development supports U.S. manufacturing," said Chris Hodrick, CEO of Qcells EPC. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building clean energy the right way: creating American jobs, strengthening supply chains, and delivering reliable, affordable power for communities across the country."

Qcells operates the largest solar panel manufacturing facility of its kind in the United States, based in Dalton, Georgia. The company is building a second factory in Cartersville, Georgia, where it will manufacture ingots, wafers, cells and finished panels, making it the largest investment in U.S. solar history to create an integrated, sustainable domestic supply chain. Once fully operational, Qcells' annual solar panel production capacity in the US will reach 8.4 gigawatts—nearly 46,000 panels every day—enough to power more than 1.3 million American homes each year.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Qcells as we begin a new phase together," said Jaehong Park, CEO and President at LG Energy Solution Vertech. "Being a long-term partner to our customers is extremely important to us. We are committed to supporting projects throughout their lifecycles to enable the long-term success of our customers' energy storage programs, and we're looking forward to seeing the impact our joint project portfolio has on the energy grid."

The energy storage systems included in this commitment are built using the latest LG Energy Solution containerized lithium-ion battery solutions with LFP cells manufactured at U.S. facilities. LG Energy Solution is manufacturing up to 16.5 GWh of battery energy storage cells in Holland, MI with production set to ramp up to around 50GWh at sites across North America by the end of 2026.

About LG Energy Solution Vertech

LG Energy Solution Vertech is an energy storage systems integrator backed by LG Energy Solution. The company delivers integrated, reliable, and bankable grid-scale energy storage systems supported by in-house services and software.

In 2022, LG Energy Solution purchased NEC Energy Solutions and established LG Energy Solution Vertech Inc. By vertically integrating the battery manufacturer and integrator, LG Energy Solution Vertech offers customers a uniquely streamlined experience and comprehensive support through a system-level contracting process. Via a single contract, the company provides systems, warranties, services, and software. The combination of excellence in technology coupled with nearly two decades of energy storage integration makes LG Energy Solution Vertech a leader in the global energy storage market.

About Qcells EPC

Qcells EPC provides complete utility-scale turnkey solutions through the entire project lifecycle from modules, solar and energy storage project development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to the US utility-scale market. With a track record that includes 8.4 GW of sustainably produced module manufacturing capabilities in Georgia and nearly 2 GW of developed, constructed, and operating projects, Qcells USA is a dependable partner throughout the entire project lifecycle. Qcells EPC is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 7 business enterprise in South Korea. For more information, visit us.qcells.com/epc and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE LG Energy Solution Vertech