LG EXHIBITS WEBOS CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGIES AT PAX WEST

LG's PAX West Booth To Showcase webOS Gaming Capabilities and Innovative Gaming Solutions

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG will showcase its gaming technologies on LG's webOS platform this week at PAX West, the largest gaming event in the U.S. Visitors can explore LG's webOS Gaming capabilities on LG smart devices, including its critically acclaimed lineup of LG OLED TVs, at LG's PAX West Booth (2301) at the Seattle Convention Center in the Arch Building.

Delivering unparalleled experiences to its users, LG is setting a new standard in gaming excellence with its innovative webOS Gaming technology. LG's debut at PAX West marks the beginning of the company's journey to establish itself as a leading gaming platform, dedicated to enhancing and elevating the gaming experience.

The experiences visitors will be able to explore at the LG booth include:

webOS Gaming Zone: What Gamers Need, All in One Place

Supporting over 4,000 high-fidelity games through cloud gaming and over 500 casual games that are playable with just LG's Magic Remote, and offer fun and unique experiences – attendees can watch webOS Gaming come to life with a preview of new and upcoming game titles.

AAA Gaming Zone: No Console, No PC

LG has teamed up with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Blacknut and Amazon Luna to showcase how its webOS Gaming platform simplifies access to cloud gaming services and supports the latest and most popular AAA games. Booth visitors can enjoy popular titles such as Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, Cuphead and more.

Casual Gaming Zone: No Hassle, More Fun

Featuring fan-favorites like Overcooked! 2, plus Cut The Rope and Thief Puzzle in partnership with Famobi, the Casual Gaming Zone allows PAX West attendees to play through a diverse selection of hyper-causal games designed for easy and fun gameplay. Visitors will discover that webOS Gaming supports a variety of casual games on LG's lifestyle devices like the StanbyME and StanbyME Go. Visitors can also find more on webOS Gaming's support for touch-based casual games for automobiles with the capability of cross-device compatibility.

Developer's Playground Zone: Your Games, Your Rules

Providing an environment that allows for the development of interactive games, the developer's playground presents webOS Gaming as the all-in-one, go-to developer platform taking advantage of webRTC Camera, in-app advertising and purchasing methods, Motion and Voice API, plus highlighting its support for development software like FlutterTM and HTML5. With webOS Gaming, developers can connect to gaming peripheral needs like: gamepad, keyboard, mouse, haptic suit and more.

In conjunction with LG's participation at PAX West 2024, consumers who purchase a qualifying LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor at LG.com will receive a free gaming pad (UGP90HB-B) while supplies last.1 For more information, visit LG.com.

1Purchase select UltraGear OLED Monitors and an UltraGear Gaming Pad in a single transaction on http://LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the UltraGear Gaming Pad. Available on http://LG.com from 8/26/2024 - 9/8/2024. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Monitors: 39GS95QE-B, 34GS95QE-B, 45GS96QB-B, 45GS95QE-B, 27GS95QE-B, 32GS95UE-B

Eligible Gaming Pad: UGP90HB-B

