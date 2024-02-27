LG HOME APPLIANCES DEMONSTRATE COMPANY'S STRONG COMMITMENT TO ELECTRIFICATION AT KBIS 2024

ENERGY STAR Certified Kitchen and Laundry Innovations Empowering Customers with Sustainable Home Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics home appliances featured at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show this week in Las Vegas demonstrate the company's commitment to electrification through energy-saving innovations. LG's 2024 sustainable home solutions are led by the groundbreaking 5.0-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart WashCombo™ (WM6998HBA) with LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology that uses 60 percent less energy usage than vented dryers,1 and 30- and 36-inch ENERGY STAR® certified Smart Induction Cooktops (models CBIH3013BE & CBIS3618BE) for more energy-efficient cooking than radiant electric cooktops.

LG's Smart Induction Cooktops offer a more energy-efficient cooking option than radiant electric cooktops. LG's new All-in-One WashCombo™ brings accessibility, energy efficiency, and convenience to improve customer’s lives at home.

All-in-One Energy Savings

The All-in-One WashCombo™ brings accessibility, energy efficiency, and convenience to improve customer's lives at home. One appliance that does it all – runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under two hours, without having to transfer clothes.2 As the largest capacity combo model available, the All-in-One WashCombo™ accommodates larger loads, including king-size comforters, without requiring special electrical hookups.3 Fast and efficient, the All-in-One WashCombo™ saves time while using up to 60 percent less energy than a traditional vented model.1 LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of all washer/dryer combos.1

Customize your wash with LG's intuitive LCD dial, streamlining controls to give you more of what you need with each turn of the dial, from setting descriptions and helpful prompts to status updates and remaining cycle time. Built-in intelligence takes the guesswork out of laundry – built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then automatically select the right wash/dry motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.

In addition to providing energy efficiency, the space-saving 2-in-1 configuration, ventless design and standard 120v plug enable installation virtually anywhere, bringing the convenience of in-home laundry to all, from high-rise condos to smaller space. Compatible with multiple pedestals and riser options, users can further customize their laundry space, including the option for a secondary pedestal washer with the LG SideKick™ (WD300), to tackle two loads of laundry at the same time.4 Pair it with the storage pedestal (WDP6) that comes with a convenient pull-out basket or simply modify the height with a riser (WDPS2) that's also ADA compliant.

Intelligent Home Cooking Technology

To date, seven LG induction products have been certified to the ENERGY STAR residential electric cooking products version 1.0 specification including the industry's first-ever ENERGY STAR certified induction cooktops. The uniquely engineered LG induction cooktops offer exceptional power, precision, and responsiveness for fast, efficient heating and even cooking. Using electromagnetic energy to directly heat your cookware – and only your cookware – induction is about 5-10 percent more energy-efficient than radiant electric cooktops and about 3 times more efficient than gas6. In addition, the cooktop surface remains cool, making it safer to operate as well as easier to clean.

With a stylish, modern design, enjoy the professional look and feel of a ceramic induction cooktop featuring SmoothTouch® Glass Controls and smooth surface for easy cleaning, LG's cooktop delivers seamless built-in style with premium functionality. Offering four induction cooktop elements of varying sizes and power levels, LG's 30-inch induction cooktop provides tailored power and precision for all your cooking needs. Designed to work with a wide range of cookware, from cast iron to stainless steel7, it is equipped with an Energy Efficiency Indicator that helps you maximize the power and energy efficiency of each element by rating your cookware's compatibility on a scale of 0 to 10. The higher the number, the better the compatibility of the cookware and the element8.

To further aid in energy and cost savings, the LG ThinQ Energy platform allows customers to take control of their home's energy usage, offering control and convenience to help simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. LG SmartThinQ™ Technology provides the ability to control your home appliance remotely or use voice commands with Google or Alexa voice assistants. Additional features include downloadable cycles, Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and more.5

Visitors attending KBIS 2024 can tour LG's full lineup of home appliance products at booth #W2343 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 27 - Feb. 29. For more information on all LG products, visit www.lg.com.

1 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on http://EnergyStar.gov (November 2023)

2 Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023).

3 Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load washer/dryer combos with a width of 27 inches or less (September 2023).

4 LG SideKick™ sold separately.

5 Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

6 The CBIH3013BE 30" Induction Cooktop features a sleek and smooth built-in surface that elevates the look of your kitchen countertops. The electromagnetic heating and faster cooling on the 4 cooking zones of this induction cooktop make the surface easier to wipe clean than traditional gas or electric stovetops. The LG UltraHeat 4.3kW element powerfully boils water faster than a flame. LG induction cooking appliances like the CBIH3013BE are designed with an intuitive front SmoothTouch control panel for easy access to power levels across each of the 4 electromagnetic burners with the touch of your finger.

7 Experience the 30" induction cooktop that heats cookware without heating the surrounding black ceramic cooktop surface. The LG 30" Induction Cooktop (CBIH3013BE) features 4 elements of varying sizes for a variety of induction-compatible cooking vessels, from cast iron to stainless steel. Cook with efficiency and precision on this 4 burner induction cooktop that heats cookware directly.

8 The 30" LG Induction Cooktop is different from gas stoves or electric coil stoves because once a cooking vessel is placed on any of the 4 induction heating elements, it heats only the pan for precise cooking and boiling results. No need for a flame when you have electromagnetic power settings. In addition, the 30" 4 burner induction cooktop features the built-in Cookware Efficiency Indicator to show how compatible the cooking zones are with your pots and pans. The ThinQ app adds even more hands-free options to upgrade your cooking. The ThinQ app allows you to sync the CBIH3013BE 30" Induction cooktop to other compatible smart LG cooking appliances, like hoods and over-the-range microwaves, in your kitchen wirelessly, as well as access remote monitoring controls, and more.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

