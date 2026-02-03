LG Innotek Accelerates European Market Penetration with Automotive Lighting Showcase in Germany

Showcasing Nexlide innovations at DVN Lighting Workshop (February 4 to 5)

Introducing 'Nexlide Air and Pixel', featuring proprietary surface light source technology

Accelerating European market penetration through targeted OEM roadshows

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) will unveil its advanced vehicle lighting technology in Germany, the historic home of automotive innovation.

On February 3, 2026, the company announced that it will participate in the 39th Lighting Workshop hosted by Driving Vision News (DVN), showcasing its next-generation automotive lighting technologies.

LG Innotek employee demonstrate ‘Nexlide Pixel’, which achieves the world’s thinnest pixel size (0.08×0.08inch) among vehicle lighting solutions for significantly improved resolution. (PRNewsfoto/LG Innotek)

DVN, headquartered in France, is an authoritative specialized media outlet and academic organization serving the automotive components industry. The DVN Lighting Workshop, held annually worldwide, brings together leading global vehicle OEMs and automotive electronics component makers to discuss core challenges in the car lighting industry while providing a premier venue for exchanging information on technological trends and insights.

The 39th DVN Lighting Workshop will be held at Olympia Park, Munich, Germany, from February 4 to 5, 2026. During the workshop, LG Innotek will operate a dedicated exhibition booth showcasing its latest 'Nexlide' product lineup.

Its leading products include 'Nexlide Air', a thin and lightweight lighting solution optimized for bumper and grille applications using ultra-light silicon-based materials, and 'Nexlide Pixel', which achieves the world's thinnest pixel size (0.08×0.08inch) among vehicle lighting solutions for significantly improved resolution. LG Innotek's Ultra-Thin Pixel Lighting Module (Nexlide Pixel) received the CES 2026 Innovation Award.

'Nexlide Pixel' displays high-resolution text and images through vehicle lighting and represents a major advancement in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication capabilities.

For example, in emergency situations, the lettering function enables transmission of in–vehicle status information to emergency responders, while emoticon displays enable drivers to express their individuality.

LG Innotek's exhibition will also highlight 'Nexlide Cube', which creates 3D lighting effects through a multilayered structure that produces a floating light illusion (where light appears suspended in the air), and 'Nexlide C+', featuring angle-dependent 3D multi-effects that display different images based on viewing angle.

Following the DVN Lighting Workshop, LG Innotek plans to accelerate its penetration of the European automotive market through targeted roadshows for major OEM customers. By 2030, the company aims to grow its automotive lighting business to about USD 691 million.

LG Innotek has actively promoted its automotive lighting solutions in Europe, including through webinars for European automakers and component makers last year.

Byaeng kuk Yoo, senior vice president and head of the Mobility Solution Business Unit, said: "LG Innotek will continue launching innovative lighting solutions that provide customers with differentiated experiences and grow as a technology partner that is trusted by customers in Europe and Japan, expanding beyond North American markets."

[Reference] 'Nexlide,' LG Innotek's automotive lighting brand, uses surface light source technology to enable uniform lighting across an extended surface without conventional thickness constraints.

LG Innotek holds more than 700 patents related to surface light source technology. This technology enables ultra-slim vehicle lighting modules to emit brighter, more evenly distributed light while substantially enhancing design freedom for customers in vehicle design.

SOURCE LG Innotek