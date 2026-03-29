LG Innotek Accelerates Physical AI Market Entry Through Partnership with Applied Intuition

-Signed a partnership agreement with autonomous driving software firm Applied Intuition.-

Expanding collaboration beyond autonomous driving into drones and robotics to secure leadership in physical AI

Maximizing module performance through autonomous driving validation tests

Developed an autonomous-driving "virtual sensor," expected to lead to real-product orders from global carmakers.

CEO Moon "We envision becoming a global top-tier leader in mobility∙robotics sensing solutions that drives the physical AI era"

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced on March 29 that it has signed a strategic partnership with Applied Intuition, a global leader in physical AI and autonomous driving software.

Moon Hyuksoo, President of LG Innotek (left), and Qasar Younis, CEO of Applied Intuition, shake hands to commemorate the signing of a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Through this partnership, LG Innotek aims to further enhance the performance and completeness of its autonomous driving sensing modules by leveraging Applied Intuition's autonomous driving software platform and reference vehicles. Applied Intuition said it will also use LG Innotek's autonomous driving sensing modules in reference vehicles and simulation tools to further enhance its software.

Headquartered in the United States, Applied Intuition is a global leader in physical AI, building cutting-edge autonomous driving software and simulation tools. The company counts 18 of the world's top 20 automakers as its customers. Applied Intuition operates autonomous driving validation reference vehicles, allowing it to continually refine its technology using real-world road driving data.

LG Innotek pursued this partnership to gain real-world perception performance feedback essential for advancing its autonomous driving sensing technology. Through this partnership with a leading autonomous driving software company, it aims to expand its business opportunities by offering integrated solutions that incorporate software.

In particular, the company plans to expand the scope of its partnership with Applied Intuition beyond autonomous driving into new business areas such as drones and robotics, as part of its strategy to secure leadership in the physical AI market.

By combining its proprietary sensing technologies with Applied Intuition's autonomous driving software expertise, LG Innotek has established a strong foothold in the autonomous driving solutions market.

Maximizing module performance through autonomous driving validation tests

Under the agreement, LG Innotek will mount its camera sensing modules on Applied Intuition's autonomous driving validation reference vehicles. These reference vehicles will be operated in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Through these tests, LG Innotek will collect a vast amount of sensor performance feedback across diverse, real-word road infrastructures, traffic patterns, and climate conditions in multiple regions of the world. LG Innotek plans to analyze this data to pinpoint deficiencies in its sensing modules under diverse environments and enhance module performance through targeted technological improvements.

Simultaneously, LG Innotek plans to conduct autonomous driving validation tests in Korea utilizing Applied Intuition's software platform and test operation expertise. This approach allows the company to validate its in-development technologies—such as convergence sensing solutions integrating Cameras, LiDAR, and Radar—through real-world driving tests, significantly shortening the development timeline.

Developed an autonomous-driving "virtual sensor," expected to lead to real-product orders from global carmakers.

Under this partnership, LG Innotek will integrate its proprietary virtual sensor technology into Applied Intuition's simulation tools. The virtual sensor, referred to as a "real sensor" in the industry, replicates the characteristics of physical sensors in a virtual environment using digital twin technology.

LG Innotek is the first company to implement a full sensor suite—encompassing Cameras, LiDAR, and Radar—within Applied Intuition's simulation tools.

This enables automakers to generate simulation data comparable to real-world driving data during virtual testing. With this, autonomous driving technologies can be validated under conditions mirroring actual on-road scenarios.

An LG Innotek official stated that by utilizing LG Innotek's virtual sensor during the development phase, automakers are more likely to adopt our products for mass production. He continued, through the integrated solution that combines sensors and autonomy software early in the development process, automakers can simplify system design and validation, significantly shorten development timelines, and ultimately accelerate the launch of autonomous vehicles.

Moving forward, LG Innotek and Applied Intuition plan to collaborate on joint promotions, integrating their sensing modules with software solutions.

CEO Moon "We envision becoming a global top-tier leader in mobility∙robotics sensing solutions that drives the physical AI era"

Earlier this year, LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuksoo announced his vision to transform the company into a "solutions provider." Going beyond merely supplying parts, LG Innotek will deliver optimal solutions to customers through manufacturing convergence, hardware-software integration, and leveraging of external expertise.

This partnership with Applied Intuition exemplifies that strategy. LG Innotek aims to become a solution provider for autonomous driving sensing by strengthening its capabilities in data, software, and sensors.

"Autonomous vehicles will only scale if the hardware and software ecosystems evolve together," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "By working directly with LG Innotek, we're making it easier for automakers to evaluate sensors, validate performance in simulation and on real roads and ultimately move autonomy systems from development into production."

CEO Moon stated, "Through this collaboration with Applied Intuition, which holds world-leading software technology, we will provide customers with exceptional solutions that set a new standard in autonomous driving. This partnership will propel LG Innotek to global top-tier status in the field of mobility∙robotics sensing solutions, making it a leader of the physical AI era."

[Glossary]

Autonomous driving simulation tool: Software that tests the performance of automakers' autonomous driving technologies in a virtual environment by replicating diverse road environments and driving scenarios.

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