LG Innotek Launches UV LED Brand 'InnoUV'

UV (ultraviolet ray) LED is an advanced semiconductor light source that emits ultraviolet light. It eliminates germs and viruses depending on its wavelength and is used for the water, air and surface disinfection, medicine, biotechnology, and curing and light exposure equipment because of its ability to chemically react with particular substances.

UV LED is eco-friendly because it emits light without using any chemical substances or heavy metals and has high usability thanks to its long lifespan, high durability, and a small form factor of less than 1cm.

"InnoUV" is a compound word of "innovation" and "UV", which means ultraviolet rays, and has the meaning of "an LED that embodies LG Innotek's innovative UV technology." Last year, LG Innotek succeeded in developing the 100mW UV-C LED that boasts the world's highest light output, proving its unparalleled UV technology.

Also, "InnoUV" reflects LG Innotek's will to make the world a safe and clean place by increasing UV LED's sterilizing power through endless innovation. LG Innotek's 100mW UV-C LED boasts an outstanding sterilizing power, which can wipe out 99.9% of Salmonella, a cause of food poisoning, in 3.4 seconds.

LG Innotek plans to apply the "InnoUV" brand logo to all 40 types of the UV LED packages and modules it developed. They are high-quality products with different UV wavelengths and light outputs that differ depending on the application.

Also, companies can use this logo on the exterior, packaging, and promotion materials of their finished UV LED products once they go through a prior negotiation process with LG Innotek. This will help general users to have a high trust in the quality of the UV LED products by just looking at the logo. The green theme color of the logo emphasizes the clean and eco-friendly image.

LG Innotek plans to have the "InnoUV" brand on its front line to accelerate its process of targeting the global market. Carrying the momentum from securing the world's most advanced UV technology last year, the company will promote the representative UV LED brand to continue its market dominance.

The company official said, "There is no doubt that UV LED is an innovative light source that raises the quality of our life, but many people may still be unfamiliar with this technology." He continued, "We are going to make UV LED available in many areas with 'InnoUV', a brand which customers can trust."

According to "Yole Développement," a market research firm, the global UV LED market is expected to grow more than sevenfold from 2016's 151.9 million USD to 1.1178 billion USD in 2021.

On the other hand, LG Innotek will hold a UV LED Forum on the 27th at the Kyobashi Trust Tower in Tokyo. This is the third forum since it was held in Seoul in March and in Shenzhen in May.

