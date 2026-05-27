LG Innotek Showcases Next‑Generation Semiconductor Substrate Technologies to Global Big Tech Companies at ECTC

LG Innotek to participate in ECTC for the first time in 2026, joining 135 leading global semiconductor companies

To exhibit two types of large FC‑BGA substrates for AI applications and innovative chip‑embedding technology

To highlight RF‑SiP substrates that adopt a groundbreaking application of Cu‑Post technology

ORLANDO, Fla. and SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced on May 27 that it will participate in the 2026 Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC) to showcase its next-generation semiconductor package substrate technologies to global semiconductor companies.

[Photo] LG Innotek’s large-area (left in the photo) and ultra-large-area FC-BGA substrate samples

Now in its 76th year, ECTC is the world's largest international conference on semiconductor packaging technologies, organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in the United States. This year's event will be held over four days from May 26 to 29 (local time) in Orlando, Florida.

It will bring together around 2,000 industry professionals from 20 countries and 135 leading global semiconductor companies, including Intel, Amkor, ASE, and IBM, to share the latest trends in semiconductor packaging technologies.

LG Innotek, which is taking part in ECTC for the first time this year, will operate an exhibition booth during the event to showcase its differentiated technologies to leading global technology customers, featuring two large FC-BGA package substrate samples and products currently under development.

In tandem with the rapid expansion of AI training and inference workloads and dramatic increase in the use of tokens (the fundamental unit of data processed by AI models) driven by agentic AI, the performance requirements for semiconductor chips are reaching new heights. The high-bandwidth, low-latency processing of massive volumes of data by high-end semiconductor chips is driving the need to integrate many more circuits and components onto each substrate. Consequently, FC-BGA substrates are becoming larger and more complex, with higher layer counts and greater circuit integration density.

At this year's ECTC, LG Innotek will showcase a large FC‑BGA substrate sample (3.3×3.3inch), along with an ultra‑large FC‑BGA substrate sample with an area approximately 40% greater.

The chip-embedding technology applied to this large FC‑BGA substrate is expected to draw particular attention. Previously, semiconductor chips were mounted on top of the substrate, whereas the new technology embeds the chips within the substrate itself. By shortening the signal path, this approach reduces power delivery loss (including resistive loss and IR drop) by approximately 25%. As a result, it can reduce power loss in servers and increase overall power efficiency.

Furthermore, LG Innotek plans to showcase its Radio Frequency System‑in‑Package (RF‑SiP) substrates for 5G communications, manufactured using proprietary technologies that the company has accumulated over the past 50 years.

As smartphone manufacturers continue to add new functions to their phones, an ever‑increasing number of components must be mounted inside each device. This, in turn, makes it increasingly difficult to continue reducing the thickness of smartphones.

LG Innotek has drawn strong interest from the industry by applying copper column (Cu‑Post) technology to this product for the first time in the industry, fundamentally shifting the paradigm of semiconductor substrate technology.

Cu‑Post technology connects the substrate to the mainboard through tiny copper columns formed on the semiconductor substrate with solder balls on top of them. This column structure allows the solder balls to be arranged at a much higher density, significantly increasing circuit integration density and allowing the substrate to be nearly 20% thinner. This breakthrough has made it possible to deliver high‑performance, ultra‑slim smartphones, overcoming a long‑standing challenge for the industry.

Jeffrey Cho, senior vice president of the Package Solution Business Unit, said: "We expect ECTC to be a key milestone for promoting the competitiveness of our next‑generation substrate technologies to global customers while forging new collaborations and expanding business opportunities. LG Innotek aims to grow its package solution business into a core business segment worth 2.0 billion USD by 2030, powered by high-value‑added semiconductor substrates that are enjoying strong global demand."

SOURCE LG Innotek