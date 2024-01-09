LG Innotek to showcase powerful competencies in Mobility and AI at CES 2024

#3701, Comprised of 3 zones: 'Mobility, AI and Future Pathway'

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the upcoming 9th of January (Las Vegas) for 4 days, LG Innotek participates in CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 and unveils innovative technologies and new products related to future mobility and AI.

LG Innotek Pre-Booth tour for media that has taken place on the 8th of January A large mockup of an autonomous vehicle and EV (Electric Vehicle), with a size of 4.3 m, located at the center of the Mobility Zone (#3701)

As you can see from their slogan for this year, 'All Together, All On,' CES 2024 places emphasis on innovative technologies that can be applied to all areas in various ways through convergence. Mobility and AI are assessed as areas where innovative trends defined by the CES are actualized the most actively and have emerged as the hottest topic at this exhibition.

LG Innotek also highlights its mobility and AI innovative materials and parts in which synergy of foundational technologies accumulated through its electronics, optical solutions, and substrate materials businesses for many years stands out, and meets with global visitors and customers visiting the CES 2024.

The LG Innotek's open exhibition booth is located at the entrance of the West Hall of West Hall(#3701).

The booth is broadly divided into 3 zones: Mobility, AI, and Future Pathway.

A large mockup of an autonomous vehicle and EV (Electric Vehicle), with a size of 4.3 m, located at the center of the Mobility Zone which is the highlight of the booth, first catches the attention of visitors visiting the West Hall. This mockup, which adds sophistication with a matt black colored exterior, applied the concept and design of future autonomous vehicles. It was produced in a form which displays only the vehicle frame to let visitors view the main parts of LG Innotek installed inside the vehicle. 18 types of future mobility electronic parts integrating the unrivaled core technologies LG Innotek accumulated from the areas of optics, electronics, substrates, and wireless communication are built into this mockup.

The representative parts include camera module for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) applied with the best optical technology in the world, LiDAR, FC-BGA (Flip Chip-Ball Grid Array), as well as power components such as DC-DC converters, 2nd generation EVCC (Electric Vehicle Communication Controller) for charging, and an 800V Wireless BMS (Battery Management System) developed for the first time in the industry and vehicle lighting items like Nexlide, etc.

To strengthen LG Innotek's brand positioning as a 'Total solution provider' for future mobility, the company made sure visitors can view where these components are installed in an actual vehicle.

In the AI zone, not only LG Innotek's high value-added substrate products related to AI but also the company's leading digital manufacturing process innovation examples are introduced from various angles.

The representative examples include Antenna in-Package assessed to be an essential component of 5G communication, substrates for Radio Frequency-System in Package (RF-SiP), and FC-BGA.

LG Innotek especially installed a participatory mockup to help visitors intuitively understand the actual role of semiconductor substrates. If a visitor combines a semiconductor chip with a semiconductor substrate and places it on a table display, video content shows the detailed principle of substrate products implementing AI technology.

In the mockup installed on the opposite side, visitors can have a virtual experience of 'Dream Factory' based on a digital twin that has applied AI across the development of substrate products, processes, and production processes by maneuvering a table display to provide a differentiated customer value.

In the Future Pathway Zone, contents were prepared that focus on showing the future expandability of LG Innotek's global No.1 camera technology from mobile to autonomous driving, robots, and UAM (Urban Air Mobility).

In addition, LG Innotek has separately prepared a private exhibition booth to facilitate efficient meetings with customers at CES 2024.

In the private booth, solutions that LG Innotek can provide to SDV customers at the component stage in line with SDV (Software Defined Vehicle), a new trend in the mobility industry. This solution includes not only automotive electronic parts hardware development and production but also software technology equipped with functions for controlling and managing the performance of electronic parts based on data collected in real-time during vehicle operation.

Meanwhile, LG Innotek also opened an online exhibition hall (bit.ly/4aSg9QT) that reproduces the CES offline booth on the company website in line with the opening day of 'CES 2024.' The company has prepared not only a detailed introduction of displayed exhibits but also various information such as a sketch of the exhibition site. Through this, online visitors can have an experience as if they are personally visiting the company's offline booth.

CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said, "Through CES 2024, LG Innotek will prove to our global customers that we are an innovative company in mobility, based on high value-added source technologies with high expandability that have been accumulated till now."

