LG Innotek Won GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award for Four Consecutive Years

With the award, LG Innotek demonstrated once again its quality leadership in the global automotive component market. This win is particularly meaningful in that the company has been nurturing the automotive component business as its future growth engine.

LG Innotek has supplied DC-DC converter and EVCC (Electric Vehicle Communication Controller) products to GM since 2010 and has been recognized for the excellent quality of its products.

A DC-DC converter converts a high-voltage direct current coming from the battery to a low-voltage direct current suitable for automotive components. An EVCC transmits the information on battery charging status, driver, and charging fee between an electric car and a charging machine.

LG Innotek proved the globally competitive quality of its automotive products.

The SQEA LG Innotek received this time is the fifth award from GM. Since the first supply in 2010, LG Innotek has received the GM SQEA five times in 2015 and from 2017 to 2020. With this time's award, LG Innotek expects to further strengthen its partnership with GM as it has been successfully supplying parts in perfect quality for several years.

Automotive components are subject to strict quality control as their quality is directly related to the safety of drivers and passengers as well as pedestrians. GM is known for its strict quality control standards as one of the top global vehicle manufacturers.

This is not the first time that LG Innotek was recognized for its excellent product quality in the global market. The company's quality control has been recognized by major global car manufacturers and automotive component suppliers.

The company was selected as an excellent partner in 2015 by Continental and in 2016 by Schaeffler. In addition, it recently received the Quality Certificate from Jaguar Land Rover.

LG Innotek has made efforts to receive global certifications and participate in the development of relevant standards, raising the management level of its automotive component quality. The certifications and standards include CL3 of Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination (ASPICE), which is an automotive software development standard, the standardization of ISO 21448 for the development of an international autonomous driving standards SOTIF (Safety of The Intended Functionality), and the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC).

LG Innotek will accelerate its efforts in targeting the next-generation automotive component market.

With the win of GM SQEA for four consecutive years, LG Innotek once again proved its competitive product quality to the global market. The award also gave a push to its automotive component business that the company is actively nurturing as a key growth engine.

This year, LG Innotek plans to accelerate its efforts in targeting the next-generation automotive component market, which is changing rapidly centered on electric vehicles and autonomous driving. And the company will take advantage of its proven product quality in doing so.

In addition, LG Innotek will also continue to expand its presence in the global automotive component market by improving profitability through reinforcement of the automotive component business and expanding its product portfolio.

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobiles, automotive, display, semiconductors, and IoT. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

