LG INSTAVIEW FRIDGE TO LIFT THE 'MOODUP' AT VIVID SYDNEY 2023

News provided by

LG Electronics, Inc.

25 May, 2023, 21:00 ET

LG to Unveil Its Unique, Color-changing Refrigerator in Australia in Partnership With the Country's Largest Festival of Creativity, Innovation and Light

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces 'MoodUP™, by LG,' an exciting, multifaceted activation set to take place during Vivid Sydney 2023. Featuring the biggest light show in Australia, Sydney's annually-held festival, which is now in its thirteenth year, will introduce locals and visitors to LG's innovative InstaView™ fridge with MoodUP.

Continue Reading

A truly revolutionary kitchen appliance, the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP has color-changing door panels that provide a whole new level of personalization. Enabling users to switch up the colors whenever the mood takes them, the fridge and its LED panels offer up to 190,000[1] color combinations to choose from and easy management via the LG ThinQ™ mobile app. Additionally, the InstaView with MoodUP boasts advanced refrigeration and smart technologies that deliver outstanding food freshness and user convenience for an elevated kitchen experience.

Visitors to LG's activation will be greeted by an eye-catching LED 'wall' measuring an impressive four-meters-high by eleven-meters-wide. Along with meeting the company's colorific new fridge, they can also take part in a fun, movement-based quiz, What's your Vivid Sydney Mood?, spanning eight compelling categories: Energetic, Cruisy, Whimsical, Cheerful, Adventurous, Creative, Soulful and Curious. After completing the quiz, visitors can capture the moment with a 360-degree photo and – by answering some questions about the kind of Vivid experience they're looking for – can receive a personalized Vivid Sydney itinerary.

The ability to tailor the itinerary to the preferences of each visitor is made possible through the convenient accessibility of a web-augmented reality (web-AR) platform, which can be easily accessed using a compatible smart device.[2]

For more interactive enjoyment, LG has developed unique AR placements, strategically situated at various points along Vivid Sydney's dazzling, eight-kilometer-long light walk. These exclusive AR placements, also accessible through web-AR on compatible devices, present different activities to enhance the experience of the festival's immersive light show. To ensure they don't miss out on any of the captivating AR, visitors can opt to receive prompts on their smartphones alerting them that they've arrived at one of LG's AR-enabled locations.

"Our personalizable, customizable InstaView fridge with MoodUP offers a wide array of colors to suit any tastes or preferences, and we're very excited to be showcasing it at Vivid Sydney," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "During Sydney's iconic festival, visitors will have the chance to experience a range of engaging interactions with our innovative fridge, which we plan to release in Australia this summer – the first time it will be available outside of South Korea."

From May 26 to June 17, experience the vibrant and diverse colors of the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP at Vivid Sydney's immersive 'MoodUP, by LG' activation, taking place outside of Customs House in Circular Quay, Sydney, Australia.

[1] Applies to 4-LED panel-door models. The number of color combinations available may vary by the models and the markets. The ThinQ app is available on compatible Android and iOS smartphones.
[2] Visitors can create an itinerary prior to visiting Vivid Sydney and without attending the 'MoodUP, by LG' activation via: www.lg.com/au/moodup. 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085398/MoodUP_by_LG_exterior_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085399/MoodUP_by_LG_exterior_02.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085401/MoodUP_by_LG_interior_03.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085400/MoodUP_by_LG_interior_05.jpg

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

Also from this source

LG UNVEILS ENERGY EFFICIENT HEATING SOLUTIONS DESIGNED TO MEET DIVERSE CUSTOMER NEEDS AT ISH 2023

LG REINFORCES STRONG POSITION IN THE EUROPEAN HVAC MARKET WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.