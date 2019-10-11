LG Introduces First 4K Ultra HD Hotel TVs With NanoCell Display Technology

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing a new level of premium quality video and audio performance to LCD hotel TVs, LG Business Solutions USA has launched the first 4K Ultra HD TVs designed specifically for the hospitality market with NanoCell display technology.

LG's UT770H series of Pro:Centric® smart hospitality TVs brings LG's award-winning LCD TV display technology from the consumer market into the hotel room for the first time. These new hotel TVs leverage the power of LG's NanoCell IPS technology panels to deliver impressive picture enhancements, color accuracy and wide viewing angles to LED-backlit LCD TVs.

LG's proprietary NanoCell technology uses nano particles (each roughly one nanometer in size) to absorb surplus wavelengths of light, enhancing the purity of colors on the screen while expanding the color gamut and ensuring consistent color performance from any angle. To match the stunning visuals with excellent audio performance, each model utilizes DTS Virtual:X, a new audio optimization technology that analyzes incoming signals in real time and adjusts output to provide the perception of surround sound from a two-channel system.

The UT770H NanoCell TV Series offers hotels visually stunning, easy-to-use smart TVs in four sizes that meet virtually every need a modern guest might have. The new NanoCell IPS display provides detailed 4K UHD resolution, wide viewing angles, exceptional color accuracy and remarkably slim bezels while the Pro:Centric management solution offers customizable tools to create unique, interactive experiences for hotel guests.

Available now, the new NanoCell Pro:Centric Smart Hospitality Series is available in 49-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch class models.* Each can be wall-mounted with VESA-compliant mounts (sold separately), and the displays themselves measure just 2.5 inches deep and ship with an attractive base that measures 11.9 inches deep. The series is built with narrower bezels for a more sleek and modern aesthetic. The thinner, lightweight design also increases ease of deployment across multiple guest rooms.

In addition to the UT770H smart TVs, LG will be expanding use of NanoCell displays across its entire portfolio of 4K UHD hotel TVs, including the UT577H, UT567H and UT347H series coming later this year.

*49-inch class model 49UT770H0UA measures 48.5 inches diagonally; 55-inch class model 55UT770H0UA 54.6inches diagonal; 65-inch class model 65UT770H0UB 64.5 inches diagonal; 75inch class model 75UT770H0UA 74.5 diagonal.

About LG Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

