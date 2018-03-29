LG Introduces New Display Solutions, Expands Partnerships For Corporate Market

"New LG technologies spotlight the 'business' in B2B as corporate customers seek new tools to improve efficiency and collaborations across various platforms," said Dan Smith, vice president, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. "Bolstered by alliances with leading partners like Cisco, Crestron Connected and Hoylu, LG touch-screen and 4K Ultra HD display technologies are raising the bar for today's high-performing workplaces."

LG Touch Solutions

New to LG's portfolio in 2018 are advanced IPS Interactive Digital Boards (IDB) – the 86-inch 86TR3D and 75-inch 75TC3D 4K UHD models and 55-inch 55TA3E Full HD model – all delivering vivid images, text and video to provide a great user experience in meeting rooms, classrooms and other collaborative spaces with easy and reliable touch performance. IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology from LG delivers unparalleled viewing angles critically important in corporate environments.

Model 86TR3D features advanced and intuitive touch-enabled interfaces with precise writing performance that can recognize up to 20 points* of simultaneous touch without the need for a separate pen or stylus, enabling multiple users to write simultaneously to freely share ideas for maximum productivity and convenience.

The 75TC3D UHD display comes equipped with System-on-Chip (SoC) and LG webOS making it possible to collaborate without the need for a PC. The TC3D series recognizes up to 40 points of touch* so that multiple participants can simultaneously use touch features.

The 55TA3E Interactive Digital Board with built-in IR overlay, available soon, has built-in Wifi, built-in speakers and 10-point multi-touch* making it one of the most versatile IDB products on the market.

For seamless collaboration, the new IDB solutions are all compatible with the LG IDB app. The LG IDB app, for Android and iOS devices, helps facilitate successful meetings by encouraging participants to freely submit their ideas on the screen using the intuitive touch and writing tools, as well as enabling engagement thanks to easy connectivity and crisp graphics for high readability.

Corporate Signage Solutions

LG delivers high-performing, reliable digital signage solutions that are suitable for corporate environments including conference rooms, hallways, cafeterias and common areas. Featured at DSE 2018, the LG SM5KD series enhances the overall portfolio, providing the webOS smart signage platform and a built-in speaker designed to elevate corporate meetings rooms, lobby's and conference rooms. The high-performance Quad Core System-on-Chip can execute multiple tasks at the same time and provides smooth content playback without an external media player. The SM5KD with SoftAP software can also operate as a wireless access point for mobile devices.

Small-Format Solutions

Small-format solutions allow corporations to manage their brand and control messaging in innovative ways, and can create a level of differentiation that engages customers on a personal level by weaving together platforms and providing real-time communication through smart apps. LG's small-format lineup includes IPS, 4K UHD and LED monitors that provide superior graphics as well as simple editing capabilities. Led by LG's new 43-inch 4K UHD monitor, the new lineup is the latest to join LG's new cloud computing solutions that provide optimal methods for converting to a cloud system that both satisfies customers' needs and enables a more productive corporate environment.

Flexible Video Solutions

Underscoring LG's commitment to the corporate video market, key products in LG's 2018 lineup of advanced display and videoconference solutions combine LG's premium picture quality with industry-leading technologies from Cisco, Crestron Connected, and Hoylu:

CISCO: LG and Cisco assure a simple, straightforward and engaging video conferencing experience thanks to the combination of LG's expertise in premium UHD displays and Cisco's industry-leading collaboration technologies. LG displays blended with the Cisco Room Kit series, demonstrated at DSE 2018, offer outstanding solutions for video conferencing and presentations due to their extensive inter-product communication capabilities.

LG and Crestron Connected have expanded their collaboration on a broad portfolio of digital signage monitors – ranging from Ultra HD and In-Glass LG OLED models to video walls and multiple-screen signage displays. Crestron Connected solutions are designed to provide corporate customers a higher level of integration convenience and reliability by delivering simple-to-use products, seamless integration and network connectivity. HOYLU: The LG and Hoylu hardware-software bundle offers single-screen and live collaboration across multiple devices using Hoylu's Anytime Collaboration technology. As touch-screen technology drives interest in giant-sized 4K UHD displays, the Hoylu Suite solution offers flexibility and creativity for enterprise customers seeking an engaging interactive experience on LG's advanced displays.

Also of interest to corporate customers – on display in the United States for the first time at DSE 2018 – is LG's new 0.6 mm even bezel video wall display, ideal for corporate lobbies and training centers. The ultra-narrow-bezel 55-inch LG 55SVH7E displays can be combined to create one powerful and impactful video wall with an incredible of 1.2 mm bezel-to-bezel width.

Visitors to LG's booth at DSE 2018 (March 28-29, Las Vegas Convention Center, LVCC booth #1911) will be able to experience LG commercial displays first hand. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

*Touch points can vary depending on the connection environment and operating system.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

