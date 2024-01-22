LG INVERTER HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY, WATER SOLUTIONS AND MORE FEATURED AT AHR EXPO 2024

Company's Focus on Sustainable Solutions, Whole Home Electrification and Commercial Innovations on Display at World's Largest HVAC Industry Tradeshow

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HVAC technology leader LG Electronics USA is showcasing its latest innovations in advanced heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and building management solutions for residential and commercial applications this week at the 2024 AHR Expo® in Chicago. Throughout the show, attendees are encouraged to visit booth #S8345, where LG will highlight its industry-leading inverter heat pump technology, award-winning water solutions, and other innovative new products and controls, as well as demonstrations and opportunities to connect with LG experts.

New this year, LG's Home Electrification Zone will feature a variety of technologies that maximize energy efficiency across the home and help improve energy resiliency. LG's suite of home electrification products highlighted at AHR Expo includes the LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc system, a compact and efficient solution for all-in-one heating, cooling, and domestic hot water, replacing traditional gas systems; the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, which increases efficiency and cuts energy costs; the LG Electronics Home 8 Energy Storage System, the next-generation, all-in-one energy ESS to manage energy, provide backup power and reduce dependence on the electric grid; and ThinQ®, LG's mobile app that easily controls and monitors LG HVAC systems and other products as well as building energy management.

"Through our suite of home electrification products, enabled by our inverter heat pump technology, LG is driving America's decarbonization movement," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "Visitors to our AHR booth will see firsthand LG's commitment to innovation and creating cleaner, efficient solutions that will not only save customers money but also make their lives simple and comfortable."

Highlights on display at this year's largest industry trade show for HVAC engineers, contractors, distributors and other trade professionals include:

LG Art Cool™ Gallery: The LG Art Cool Gallery multi-zone wall-mount indoor unit features a customizable picture frame that allows homeowners to express their individual sense of style in a slim, contemporary profile unit while cooling and heating a space without compromising efficiency. Available in 9,000 and 12,000 BTU/h, the LG Art Cool Gallery includes remote control operation, quick and easy installation, natural air flow and auto operation modes. In addition to aesthetic appeal and customer personalization, LG Art Cool Gallery indoor units pair with multi-zone outdoor units that use a variable speed compressor, which is quieter to operate and uses less energy than a conventional air conditioner compressor. The LG Art Cool Gallery was used at the enchanting boutique hotel, Roxbury at Stratton Falls, to not only provide year round comfort to guests, but also seamlessly integrate into the rooms without compromising their visual appeal. Additionally, at AHR Expo, LG is demonstrating an Art Cool Gallery future concept built around a high-definition LCD screen that would display digital static and animated images.

Mid Static Ducted Indoor Units: LG's convertible mid static ducted indoor units are versatile and flexible, and the perfect option for a variety of comfort needs, geographical locations and climates. Utilizing heat pump and LGRED° technology, the mid static ducted unit provides continuous heating performance down to -13°F, and maintains 100 percent of the rated heating capacity down to 5°F. The unit's ENERGY STAR® certification offers an opportunity to take advantage of the growing number of federal, local, and utility rebates and incentives to offset the upfront installation costs, making an efficient heat pump system more accessible and affordable while capturing the long-term benefit of this technology.

Dual Vane 4-Way Cassette: LG's Dual Vane technology allows a standard cassette panel to provide conditioned air to a space even when installed on ceilings as high as 16 feet, making it an ideal choice for large lobbies, auditoriums, and conference halls. Six airflow modes conveniently direct air in the desired direction, while indirect airflow provided by the LG's airflow control system evenly maintains comfortable temperatures without blowing cold air directly at building occupants. LG's Dual Vane Cassette fills the room with clean and cool air with a multi-step filtration air purification kit, reducing odors, germs, and fine dust using a filter that can be cleaned with water only. Additionally, the cassette can be monitored and controlled via mobile devices to conserve energy and ensure better air quality.

Multi-Position Air Handler Unit: LG's Multi-Position Air Handler Unit (AHU) provides users with a new level of flexibility and comfort, even in cold climate zones, where it removes the need for separate, supplemental sources powered solely by fossil fuels, heat thanks to powerful LGRED° technology packed in an electric system. This energy-efficient HVAC solution provides optimal temperature control year-round, cooling in the summer and heating in the winter, and can be configured for vertical upflow, downflow, or horizontal left or right installation, fitting seamlessly into your home's existing setup. Additionally, units with the Multi-Position Vertical AHU are ENERGY STAR certified and offer a cleaner energy alternative to boilers and furnaces.

Additionally, visitors to the LG booth can take a closer look at LG's Medium and High Temperature Hydro Kit Systems, which use a refrigerant-to-water heat exchanger to produce chilled or heated water; LG's Split Compact M3 DOAS with Multi V S®, honored as a 2024 AHR Innovation Award finalist, which is ideal for light commercial use where single-phase power is available and as an HVAC solution for outdoor air treatment; and more.

AHR attendees are invited to join LG in the booth for hourly interactive presentations on Monday, Jan. 22, and Tuesday, Jan. 23. Topics include:

LG's Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller

LG Water Products

Rebates and Tax Credits

R32 Refrigerant Change

What is a Heat Pump?

One LG: A Comprehensive Look at LG's Range of Solutions from HVAC to Appliances

DOAS

Additional information on LG's complete portfolio of air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.

