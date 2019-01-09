LG Kicks Off CES With AI Keynote, New Strategic Partnerships And Earns Top Honors Across Core Product Categories

Visitors to LG's booth (LVCC Central Hall #11100) during CES 2019 from January 8-11 can experience these latest LG products for themselves.

For additional broadcast media content and digital assets on LG's products at CES, visit LG's gallery at ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9) reimagines the everyday TV with a revolutionary form factor made possible by the company's industry-leading OLED technology, boasting picture and sound quality that is second to none. The never-before-seen user experience gives home TV viewers infinite possibilities in designing their perfect viewing space.

A winner of a 2019 CES Innovation Award, the state-of-the-art LG HomeBrew simplifies the home craft brewing process thanks to single-use capsules, optimized fermentation algorithm and convenient self-cleaning feature. It can produce up to 10-1/2 pints of premium quality beer in approximately two weeks depending on the beer type.

The Ultimate Laundry Room, only by LG, is comprised of the LG Styler for daily refreshes, the innovative LG SideKick™ mini washer for small loads that can't wait, and LG's award-winning top and front load washers and dryers to keep clothes looking, smelling and feeling great every day of the week.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 88Z9, the world's first and largest 8K OLED TV, offers the most advanced 8K resolution (7,680 × 4,320) and picture quality available on the market. Its second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor with Deep Learning AI technology enables the most immersive viewing experience with a massive screen size of 88 inches.

The LG V40 ThinQTM is the company's newest premium smartphone featuring a total of five cameras to redefine the standard of smartphone photography. The latest iteration of the company's acclaimed V series is an uncompromising multimedia powerhouse device and 2019 CES Innovation Award winner.

About LG Electronics Company

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The company's "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

