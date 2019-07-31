LG Kitchen Appliances Highest In Customer Satisfaction

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has received more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row.

In the just-released 2019 J.D. Power rankings, LG ranks highest in customer satisfaction in some of the industry's most popular categories: dishwashers, French-door refrigerators, side-by-side refrigerators and top-mount freezer, two-door refrigerators. The comprehensive J.D. Power 2019 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study shows that LG refrigerators are number one in reliability, performance, features, styling and warranty.

"As the most-awarded kitchen appliance brand for customer satisfaction in 2019 according to J.D. Power, LG is well-known by American consumers and retailers for reliability and innovation," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Our dedication to unique features, performance and product longevity supports LG's place as one of the most-trusted appliance brands in America."

VanderWaal said it is particularly noteworthy that over the past three years LG has earned J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards in every major category – from refrigerators and dishwashers to washers and dryers to ranges. In fact, LG leads the industry with 15 cumulative J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen and laundry appliances from 2017-19.

LG's 2019 J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards come on the heels of other accolades. LG home appliances earned the "most reliable" distinction by a leading consumer publication, and LG holds the number one spot in product quality and service quality in the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI) rankings.**

LG has earned 31 J.D. Power kitchen and laundry awards since 2006. In addition, the majority of LG home appliances are ENERGY STAR® certified, meaning they deliver energy efficiency without sacrificing performance or style.

To learn more about LG appliances, visit www.lg.com.

*J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

**According to the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

