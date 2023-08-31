LG Labs Introduces DUOBO "Essential Edition" in Response to Customer Feedback

News provided by

LG Labs

31 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Labs, the pioneering force behind the revolutionary DUOBO capsule coffee machine, is thrilled to announce the launch of the DUOBO "Essential Edition." This new iteration of the DUOBO coffee machine comes as a direct response to the valuable feedback received from its backers, and it reflects LG Labs' commitment to delivering innovative products that align with customer preferences.

Continue Reading
The DUOBO Essential Edition is now accessible to customers, offering the fundamental features of DUOBO at a more affordable price, providing economical benefits.
The DUOBO Essential Edition is now accessible to customers, offering the fundamental features of DUOBO at a more affordable price, providing economical benefits.

The DUOBO "Essential Edition" retains the core features that have made the original DUOBO a sensation among coffee enthusiasts. Boasting the same dual-capsule extraction system, precise temperature and pressure control via the mobile app, and the ability to create personalized coffee blends, the "Essential Edition" focuses on delivering an exceptional coffee brewing experience at an accessible price point.

Incorporating insights garnered from surveys and VOC (Voice of Customer) interactions with existing backers, LG Labs identified a segment of customers who sought the unmatched brewing capabilities of DUOBO but without the integrated display feature. By heeding the voices of its valued supporters, LG Labs has crafted the DUOBO "Essential Edition" to meet this demand, making the product accessible to a wider range of coffee aficionados.

"Our customers' opinions matter deeply to us," said DUOBO team at LG Labs. "Listening to the feedback of our backers and incorporating their suggestions into our product offerings is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction."

The original DUOBO coffee machine, with its captivating full HD IPS display showcasing exclusive animations, and coffee-related information, continues to captivate those seeking an immersive coffee brewing experience. Simultaneously, the DUOBO "Essential Edition" delivers the same exceptional brewing capabilities without the display, providing a cost-effective option for those who prioritize performance and value.

The introduction of the DUOBO "Essential Edition" represents LG Labs' dedication to continuous innovation and customer-centricity. As a company that values its customers' voices and embraces evolution, LG Labs remains at the forefront of delivering unparalleled coffee solutions.

The DUOBO "Essential Edition" is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, offering a limited-time opportunity for coffee enthusiasts to secure the innovative coffee brewing experience at a special price. To learn more about the DUOBO coffee machine and its essential edition, visit http://bit.ly/47GlKrL.

Media Contact: Yeontaek Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE LG Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.