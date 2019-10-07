LG Launched Phone Powered by Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.'s AI Chip

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a growing consensus among leading industry analysts that edge AI devices will surge to unprecedented levels over the next five years. This is because edge computing, which brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, also requires AI. Lian Je Su, Principal Analyst, Global Tech Market Advisory, ABI Research, predicted that by 2024, edge AI shipments will reach 1.8 billion devices.

Ahead of the Curve…..

These predictions, along with insights from consumers, isn't lost on LG, who this month launched a new smartphone enabled with edge AI technology powered by Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI). LG's new smartphone delivers high performance AI enabled experiences to end-users such as Real-time Video Bokeh Effect, Low-light enhancement, Super Resolution and more.

"We were careful when selecting the AI technology provider for our new LG smartphone," said Kyuchan Roh, Vice President of LG Electronics. "GTI's technology brings the high performance combined with very low energy use, packaged in a small size and at a low cost that will enable us to provide unsurpassed AI mobile phone experiences."

"As demand for the capabilities edge AI smartphones can deliver grows rapidly, we provide superior, power-efficient, and cost effective technologies enabling devices makers to bring differentiated products to market. Our AI Co-Processors will reduce design complexity, energy use and product cost," said Bin Lei, Co-founder and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are excited to collaborate with LG to launch their new smartphone with edge AI."

LG's new smartphone started shipping to customers on September 6th in South Korea on the LG Uplus, SK Telecom and KT networks, and is expected to be available in many global markets during 2019 and next year. The device uses GTI's edge AI capabilities to improve the photo taking experience by end users by providing Image Enhancement and Real-time Video Bokeh Effect. Image Enhancement will automatically apply lighting and blur correction to pictures taken, which will greatly improve the quality. The Video Bokeh Effect will allow a user to apply a soft "out-of-focus" background, behind subjects, in real time for videos, which results in a high- quality image that is in demand with photographers. More edge AI capabilities can be provided in future system upgrades.

About Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world's leading developer of high performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. For more information on GTI, visit https://www.gyrfalcontech.ai/.

Media Contact

Kristin Taylor

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI)

+1.415.310.3390

Kristin.taylor@gyrfalcontech.ai

SOURCE Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.