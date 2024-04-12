LG LAUNCHES GAMING WEEK PROMOS ON ULTRAGEAR™ GAMING MONITORS AND MORE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced the launch of limited-time promotions on its award-winning LG UltraGear gaming monitors, LG gram laptops and eligible accessories with an additional 5% off already discounted products and a buy more save more offer.

Starting April 15 customers will be eligible to receive significant savings when purchasing 2 or more eligible UltraGear monitors, laptops or accessories through May 5, 2024, on LG.com. Those who buy two products will receive 10% off and those who buy 3 or more will receive 20% off.1 For example, customers can now get LG's best-selling gaming monitor – the 45-inch UltraGear OLED monitor (45GR95QE-B) with a 21:9 aspect ratio, curved display and an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate – at 20% off its already discounted price when purchased with just two or more eligible accessories.

Customers can also sign up now through April 14, 2024, to be the first to find out about exclusive deals on select gaming monitors and laptops as well as receive a 5% off code to use throughout the promotional period – stacking on even more savings.2

LG's suite of gaming monitors takes the consumer gaming experience to the next level with features designed to immerse the user in the virtual world and help them obtain a competitive edge. For more information on LG's UltraGear gaming monitors, visit LG.com.

1 Get an instant discount of 10% when you purchase two or more eligible LG monitors, laptops or accessories or 20% when you purchase three or more eligible LG monitors, laptops or accessories on https://www.lg.com/us in a single purchase between April 15, 2024 and May 5, 2024. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible Monitors: 34WR55QC-B, 34WP75C-B, 27GP95R-B, 27GR95UM-B, 27GL850-B, 45GR95QE-B, 27GR83Q-B, 32GP750-B, 49GR85DC-B, 27GN950-B, 27GP950-B, 32GQ750-B, 32GP850-B

Eligible Laptops: 17Z90S-G.AAB4U1, 17Z90S-G.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-G.ADB9U1

Eligible Accessories: MSA2.BBRU1, UHG7.ABUU, EAD65185203, EG800BW, EG800BB, UGP90HB-B, EAD65185202, EAD65185201, EAD65185302

2 Consumers who opt in to receive marketing communications via email from LG between April 8, 2024 through April 14, 2024 will receive a unique promo code via email on or around April 15, 2024 for 5% savings off of the pre-tax sale price on an eligible laptop or monitor. The unique promo code will only be valid during the promotional period April 15, 2024 through May 5, 2024 on LG.com. To receive the additional savings, your unique promo code must be entered during online checkout. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other offer. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice. Prices, promotions, and availability may vary by model, store, and online. Prices are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for their final price and availability.

