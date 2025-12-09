LG LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION CLIMATE CONTROL SOLUTION FOR COMMERCIAL BUILDING APPLICATIONS

Taking VRF Innovation to Next Level with AI-Powered Intelligence, LG MULTI V i Delivers Energy Efficiency, Comfort and Operational Simplicity

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HVAC technology leader LG Electronics has launched the LG Multi V™ i, an innovative all-electric Heat Recovery Heat Pump Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution designed to transform commercial spaces in the United States and to meet today's demands for energy efficiency, design flexibility and intelligent climate control.

LG Electronics has launched the LG Multi V™ i, an innovative all-electric Heat Recovery Heat Pump Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) commercial solution powered by the proprietary LG Neural Engine.

Powered by the proprietary LG Neural Engine, Multi V i uses onboard controls to monitor environmental conditions and operational data. It can monitor temperature, occupancy and humidity levels to support efficient facility management. It also monitors consumption and sends alerts before thresholds are exceeded to create an optimal indoor climate while managing energy usage.

"Building owners rely on HVAC solutions that deliver energy efficiency and occupant comfort across a variety of conditions," said LG Electronics USA Senior Director of Sales - Applied, Doug Bougher. "The LG Multi V i delivers these essential elements, equipping building owners with smarter operations that proactively adapt to the environment. This results in more granular control, reduced operational costs and a forward-looking climate control platform."

The LG Multi V i offers a range of key features and benefits, including energy efficiency that may improve the Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) by up to 28.3 percent versus the previous generation Multi V 5 models. It utilizes low-GWP R-32 refrigerant with a reduced charge, resulting a lower environmental impact.

Beyond its efficiency and intelligence, Multi V i is engineered for consistent performance. It provides adaptive operation in extreme weather conditions, from -22 degrees Fahrenheit up to 126 degrees Fahrenheit, helping deliver consistent climate control year-round. This precision comfort, along with targeted zoning and independent temperature controls, makes the Multi V i suitable for a variety of commercial facilities, including hospitals, schools, high-rise offices, hotels and airports. Its smart design offers a compact footprint, delivering more capacity with fewer units (22 tons in a single frame with a four-sided heat exchanger).

Leveraging its advanced AI capabilities, the product incorporates load and sound-management features that adjust operation based on conditions; typical sound levels range from approximately 50-70 dB(A). Maintenance-friendly benefits such as auto-tuning, remote firmware updates and compressor balancing reduces downtime and service calls to simplify both installation and maintenance.

For more information about how LG Multi V i can support commercial facilities, please visit https://b2bmkt.lghvac.com/multivi.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual revenues of more than $60 billion. Learn more about LG's HVAC offerings at lghvac.com or follow on social: LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA



Joslyn Fagan

+ 1 404 388 3687

[email protected] LG Electronics USA



Kim Regillio

+ 1 815 355 0509

[email protected]

Performance may vary based on installation conditions, system configuration, and usage. All capacities, temperature ranges, and sound levels are approximate and based on standard test conditions.

LG™ and Multi Vi™ are registered trademarks of LG Corp.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA