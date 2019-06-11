LG Launches World's First IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's E3, LG Electronics USA is unveiling the new LG UltraGearTM Nano IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor, the world's first 1 millisecond (ms)* IPS display.

The LG UltraGear monitorsTM are a gamer's dream come true, employing Nano IPS technology to achieve phenomenal color reproduction, an ultra-fast 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 175Hz. With blazing speed and stunning picture quality, this LG monitor is the complete package, enabling users to enjoy the most immersive gaming experiences yet.

At this year’s E3, LG Electronics USA is unveiling the new LG UltraGearTM Nano IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor, the world’s first 1 millisecond (ms)* IPS display. The 38GL950G is set to increase gamers’ sense of immersion with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen, virtually borderless design and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0. The new Nano IPS 1ms monitor is available in 38- and 27-inch screen sizes (models 38GL950G and 27GL850, respectively) and is the first IPS display capable of achieving a 1ms Gray-to-Gray response time.

The new Nano IPS 1ms monitor is available in 38- and 27-inch screen sizes (models 38GL950G and 27GL850, respectively) and is the first IPS display capable of achieving a 1ms Gray-to-Gray response time. LG's new Nano IPS 1ms monitor offers an unrivalled 1ms experience, while overall performance hasn't been sacrificed in the quest for speedy performance.

Both models provide over a 144Hz refresh rate for seamless gaming and precise control, with tens of millions of pixels – 3840 x 1600 (38-inch), 2560 x 1440 (27-inch) – and wide color gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent) for incredibly vibrant, detailed images. The 38-inch model, for example, can reach an overclock rate of 175Hz. The 38GL950G is also set to increase gamers' sense of immersion with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen, virtually borderless design and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0 – an array of RGB lights located at the rear of the monitor that heighten the ambience of when gaming by changing color in accordance with the on-screen action.

The 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible** and supports HDR10 while its larger sibling, the 38GL950G, supports both NVIDIA® G-SYNC processor, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and is certified by NVIDIA through over 300 tests for performance and image quality to provide a great gaming experience. Both monitors deliver smooth motion without tearing or stuttering and include gamer-specific settings such as Dynamic Action Sync mode, Black Stabilizer, and Crosshair, which ensures enhanced accuracy, especially in FPS games.

LG is previewing both models at the world's largest annual gaming expo, E3, June 11-13 in Los Angeles. Media and analysts can experience LG's game-changing display by invitation only at the NVIDIA media space. Parties interested in experiencing LG's exciting new gaming monitors for themselves should contact bdelrizzo@nvidia.com to book an appointment.

LG UltraGear Nano IPS gaming monitors are set to roll out next month, with U.S. pre-orders starting July 1 for the 27-inch mode from LG authorized retailers. For more information, please visit LG.com

Specifications and Pricing:



27GL850 38GL950G Pricing

$499.99 $1,999.99 Picture Quality Display Nano IPS Nano IPS Size 27-inch 37.5-inch Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) UltraWide QHD + (3840 x 1600) Brightness 350 nits (Typical) 450 nits (Typical) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98 percent (sRGB 135 percent) DCI-P3 98 percent (sRGB 135 percent) Color Bit 1.07B 1.07B Refresh Rate 144Hz 175Hz (O/C) Response Time 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-Sync® Compatible NVIDIA® G-Sync® Connectivity HDMI x 2 x 1 DP x 1 x 1 Headphone Out O O USB3.0 Hub 1 up / 2 down 1 up / 2 down Feature (Bias Lighting) - Sphere Lighting 2.0

* UL tested gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of LG monitors 38LG950G and 27GL850.

** Validated by NVIDIA as being free from flicker and artifacts.

