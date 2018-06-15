LG Makes A Splash at Bonnaroo Ahead of Tennessee Washing Machine Factory Opening

MANCHESTER, Tenn., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of opening its U.S. washing machine factory in Clarksville, Tenn., later this year, LG Electronics USA took its "Life's Good" mantra to Middle Tennessee's iconic 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival with the first-ever "LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap, Powered by LG" – an interactive destination for festival goers to refresh their style, as well as their mind and body.

Over the four-day outdoor festival, LG hosted nearly 7,000 visitors and washed 1,200-plus loads of laundry at the LG LaundROO Lounge produced in collaboration with Live Nation's experiential marketing team. Located in the heart of the 700-acre site, the 3,600-square-foot Lounge featured a cutting-edge wash'n'fold service outfitted with a total of 50 LG washing machines and dryers along with LG Styler clothing care systems. In addition to getting their laundry clean free of charge by LG, visitors to the air-conditioned lounge enjoyed mobile phone charging stations, interactive gaming stations featuring LG OLED TVs, indoor and outdoor hangout spots and more – all compliments of LG, the Official Washing Machine and Official TV partner of Bonnaroo 2018.

"LG brings the best innovations to make consumer's lives easier and more efficient. As a camping festival, Bonnaroo brings together great music and even better vibes," said Dave VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "As resident Tennesseans, we wanted to take part and encourage festival goers to go out and have fun, dance in the mud and #GetDirty because LG will be there to help you get clean at Bonnaroo and at home."

At the Lounge's Vintage Clothing Swap, LG tapped Bonnaroo's unique culture of positivity and community and helped thousands of visitors swap their clothes for a new look that best captures their personal style from the LG vintage clothing closet. With the help of much-beloved vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around, LG stocked the racks with 3,000 pieces of curated clothing and washed the swapped clothes before adding them to the closet for others to shop.

From the Bonnaroo Community to the Clarksville Community

After Bonnaroo, the gently-used washers and dryers and about 2,000 pieces of clean clothing from the vintage clothing swap are being donated to worthy local non-profit organizations in cooperation with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region. Dozens of LG 4K UHD TVs featured at Bonnaroo are being provided to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Middle Tennessee is the U.S. home of LG home appliances. Dovetailing with its leading role at the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, LG is nearing completion of its $250 million washing machine plant in nearby Clarksville in Montgomery County. The new million-square-foot factory, expected to be the world's most advanced washing machine production plant, will bring 600 full-time jobs to the area. Starting later this year, the factory will begin producing front- and top-load washing machines with the ability to produce more than one million LG washers annually.

Bob Rolfe, Commissioner of Economic and Community Development for the State of Tennessee, applauded LG's unique presence at Bonnaroo and the company's valued role as a good corporate citizen in Middle Tennessee. "In addition to investing a quarter billion dollars and creating hundreds of good jobs for Tennesseans at its new Clarksville washing machine plant, LG is demonstrating its commitment to giving back to the community. Bringing LG's advanced washers to Bonnaroo was a huge hit among festival goers, and it's wonderful that these products are going to good use in the local community following the event. That's what they mean by saying 'Life's Good with LG.'"

'Ultimate LG Laundry Room' for Bonnaroo and Beyond

LG washing machines and dryers are lauded as the most reliable in all key laundry product categories, according to a leading U.S. consumer products publication. According to J.D. Power, "LG received more 2017 customer satisfaction awards for Kitchen and Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer."* The recognition by J.D. Power coincides with LG's rank as Number One in the 2017 American Customer Satisfaction Index's home appliance industry survey, which is a U.S. consumer satisfaction survey of customers rating their experience with home appliance companies. This marks the third consecutive year that American consumers rated LG highest.**

