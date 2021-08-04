LG Maximizes Indoor Air Quality and Comfort with New Split Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA has introduced two new split Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) units, enabling building owners and facility managers to efficiently condition outside air for improved indoor air quality and comfort, without sacrificing flexibility, reliability or ease of integration.

New to the award-winning LG DOAS lineup are 12-ton Split Rooftop DOAS and 1500-2000 CFM Indoor Split DOAS offerings, providing commercial owners and operators with the ability to implement complete end-to-end LG HVAC systems with ease. The new split DOAS models are configured for compatibility with LG's industry leading Multi V™ Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) outdoor units and integrate seamlessly with LG VRF controls. The new units are optimal for new building and retrofit projects with outside air requirements, such as applications in education, office, retail and hospitality spaces, as well as multi-family housing.

Thoughtfully designed with flexibility and economy in mind, the new LG split DOAS units address the needs of multiple applications. With built-in heat recovery units, both the Split Rooftop DOAS and Indoor Split DOAS are easier to install, requiring less labor, and are ideal for applications where roof limitations prevent the use of a packaged rooftop DOAS. The new DOAS feature longer pipe lengths that allow for remote connection to VRF Multi V units as a solution for on-site space restrictions, providing more design flexibility. LG's split DOAS includes a web user interface for remote accessibility along with the option for VRF and DOAS interlocked operation via LGAP. Such features enable seamless integration without the need for third-party platforms.

LG's new split DOAS utilizes heat pump technology displaces the need for fossil fuel sources and provides more efficiency than electric resistance heating alternatives. Featuring inverter compressors that run efficiently at variable speed and double heat recovery coils, LG split DOAS operates with reduced demand on energy use and compressor loads, leading to even more energy efficiency; the product also contributes toward satisfying requirements for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™ (LEED ®) certification when packaged with VRF.

"As the emphasis on indoor air quality increases and the market is trending towards reducing the impact of traditional fossil fuels, LG's new split DOAS series provides the industry with an efficient and cost-effective solution for HVAC applications with specific outdoor air codes—while allowing for the vertical alignment of DOAS, VRF and controls with ease," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "Designed with efficiency, versatility and flexibility at the center, our new split DOAS options complete the package and customers don't have to look any further than LG for their entire indoor comfort solution."

For more information on the complete portfolio of LG's robust lineup of heating and cooling solutions and controls, visit lghvac.com.

LEED® —an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™—is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council®

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest lifecycle costs compared to other systems on the market today. Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global technology land manufacturing. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

