LG Modernizes Agitator Washer Design; New Models Complement Leading Laundry Lineup

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, the home appliance brand that is second to none in American customer satisfaction,1 is offering more choices than ever when it comes to washing machines that deliver advanced performance, convenience and style. Joining its lineup of ENERGY STAR® certified front-load washers are new top-load washers now available in your choice of style: high efficiency impeller or new agitator models (WT7305, $999; WT7005, $699) that update the classic pole agitator with next-level technology to modernize laundry day.

"When it comes to choosing laundry appliances, people have strong preferences based on their unique lifestyle and experience," said Gail Conroy, head of marketing for home appliances at LG Electronics USA. "With LG's expanded line of top-rated washers and dryers, you can choose your preferred wash style, size, color and configuration while still getting best-in-class cleaning and convenience you can count on from LG."

LG washers are rated #1 according to a leading U.S. consumer magazine, with LG front-loaders dominating the rankings and the new LG agitator and impeller models outranking the competition. To help meet unprecedented U.S. demand for LG washers, the company is increasing production at its state-of-the-art laundry factory in Clarksville, Tenn.

A Fresh Take on the Classic Top Load Agitator Washer

LG took everything consumers love about the traditional top load agitator washer and kicked it up a few notches with faster, more thorough cleaning and smart conveniences that save time.

The 4.8-cubic-foot model (WT7305) fits a king-size comforter and more in a single load for big-time savings every week. Its uniquely designed agitator features a four-way wash action that combines with LG TurboWash3D technology to give clothes a complete clean in as little as 37 minutes.2 It features a deep clean, plus a deep fill option to add extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button. The one-time setting automatically switches back to high-efficiency water levels the next time you're ready to wash.

For the ultimate laundry hack, LG Smart Pairing™ enables the washer to tell your compatible LG dryer to select the ideal cycle. Plus, connect your washer and dryer to the ThinQ® app to control them from virtually anywhere. Start cycles, check time remaining and more right from your phone. It's even compatible with Amazon Dash Replenishment that automatically delivers your favorite detergent right to your door based on your usage. For peace of mind, LG Proactive Customer Care helps your washer running its best with customized maintenance tips, usage reports and alerts about potential problems before they arise.

Personalize How You Do Laundry

For those who prefer a top load washer without a pole agitator, LG impeller washers eliminate the agitator in favor of a combination of tub movements and powerful jet sprays that provide great wash performance and gentle care. With larger capacity options and faster, gentle cleaning, LG top load impeller models are offered in three different finishes with pricing starting at $799.

LG's extensive portfolio of front load washers and matching dryers deliver high efficiency, elegant design and state-of-the-art innovation with unrivaled capacity. New innovations like LG WashTower™ offer modern options with space savings without sacrificing capacity and performance. The first-of-its-kind vertical laundry solution features a full-capacity washer with full size dryer above and a convenient Center Control™ panel with both washer and dryer controls in easy reach. LG front load washers with steam are also CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to help remove common household allergens from bedding, clothes and more.3

For more information about LG's leading lineup of ENERGY STAR certified washers and dryers, visit www.lg.com/us/laundry.

About LG Electronics USA

Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how the company is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

