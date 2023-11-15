LG OFFERS 'BUY MORE, SAVE MORE' BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS ON TOP-RATED HOME APPLIANCES

Save Money and Energy with ENERGY STAR Certified Laundry, Dishwashers, Refrigerators; Also, Big Savings on Wall Ovens, Cooktops, Vacuums and More

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is offering one-of-a-kind deals and incredible savings on top-rated Kitchen, Laundry, Air and Floor Care appliances this holiday season. Through Nov. 29, on top of already deeply discounted home appliances, shoppers can save an extra $100 to $500 when purchasing two, three, four or more eligible LG appliances in a single transaction. 1

Get the 9.4 cu. ft. Double Wall Oven for $800 off of MSRP off during the LG Black Friday Sale for a limited time only. Get the Top Control Smart Dishwasher for $400 off MSRP off during the LG Black Friday Sale for a limited time only. Get the Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door refrigerator for $1,300 off MSRP off during the LG Black Friday Sale for a limited time only.

Maximize Entertaining Storage with LG Refrigerators

Some of LG's refrigerators are top-rated for their performance and reliability, while not sacrificing energy efficiency or sleek design. This year's incredible Black Friday savings on LG ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators include:

$800 off LG 22-cubic-foot French Door refrigerator (model LFCS22520D) with LED interior lighting, two crisper drawers and PrintProof™ finish

off LG 22-cubic-foot French Door refrigerator (model LFCS22520D) with LED interior lighting, two crisper drawers and PrintProof™ finish $700 off LG 23-cubic-foot French Door counter-depth refrigerator (LMWC23626S) with two freezer drawers and a sleek built-in look standing flush with counters

off LG 23-cubic-foot French Door counter-depth refrigerator (LMWC23626S) with two freezer drawers and a sleek built-in look standing flush with counters $1,200 off LG 28-cubic-foot French Door smart refrigerator (LMXS28626S) allowing you to stock up and store everything you need, with ample space to conveniently organize all your family's favorite foods within reach.

Additionally, you can save $1,300 off MSRP on the Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door refrigerator ( LRYKC2606), the industry's largest-capacity counter-depth fridge.2 The first refrigerator with four types of ice: 2 cubed, crushed, mini cubed and LG's exclusive slow-melting round Craft Ice.™ From craft cocktails3 to soft drinks to iced coffee, LG Craft Ice helps all kinds of beverages taste their best for longer.

Impress your Family with LG Smart Ovens' Four Different Cooking Techniques

For holiday cooking, take things up a notch with Black Friday savings on LG's InstaView Smart Induction Slide-in Range (LSIL6336F) and Smart Double Wall Oven (WDEP9427F) – with features like LG ProBake® Convection, Air Fry, Steam Baking and Air Sous Vide – for $2,199 (a savings of $800 off of MSRP).

Clean up After the Party with LG's 1-Hour Wash & Dry Dishwasher

For effortless cleaning, the 2023 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Smart Top Control Dishwasher (LDPH7972S) with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam,® and Dynamic Heat Dry™ is now only $899 ($400 off MSRP).

Save on America's Top-Rated Laundry Appliances & Steam Closet

Bring home the new LG smart front-load washer and dryer pair (WM6500HBA) designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go laundry access, with a savings up to 35 percent off MSRP on each unit. LG ENERGY STAR certified washers use about 20 percent less energy and 30 percent less water than conventional washers, according to the EPA.

Additionally, save up to $700 off of MSRP on LG Styler (S5WBC) – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

With the gift of energy savings and a healthier planet, ENERGY STAR certified LG home appliances mean "Giving a World of Good" this holiday season. For more details and to shop all of LG's 2023 Black Friday deals, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

These promotions may or may not be able to be combined with one another.

1Get an instant rebate in the amount up to $500 when you purchase two (2), three (3), or four (4) or more eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Air Care, or Floor Care appliances in a single purchase between November 1, 2023 and November 29, 2023 (the "Program Period") on LG.com. Bundle must include two (2) eligible appliances to qualify for a $100, three (3) eligible appliances to qualify for a $300, or (4) four or more eligible appliances to qualify for a $500 instant rebate. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this instant rebate is one (1). Visit https://www.lg.com/us/promotions/appliance-bundle-savings/view-all for more details including the list of eligible appliances.

2 Based on Marketplace Survey January 2023

3 You must be of legal drinking age to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

