LG OFFERS STAR-SPANGLED SAVINGS ON HOME APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Show Your Red, White and Blue with LG's Color Changing MyColor Refrigerator

Get into the 4th of July spirit with LG's all-new Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ (LF29S8365S), available now for $2,699 ($400 off MSRP). Change the color of the InstaView® window's interior LED lighting to complement your kitchen and showcase your American pride this Independence Day. Enjoy maximum capacity with 29 cu. Ft. of space and wide-open shelves for all your BBQ essentials, packed into a sleek, contemporary design.

Declare Independence from Laundry Hassles with LG

Save $300 on LG's Mega Capacity Top Load Washer (WT8400CB) and make laundry day easier and more energy efficient with ezDispense® and AI Wash cycles. Now retailing for $799 , this washer's EasyUnload™ design features an angled front for a more comfortable reach to retrieve stray items, all without sacrificing capacity.

on LG's Mega Capacity Top Load Washer (WT8400CB) and make laundry day easier and more energy efficient with ezDispense® and AI Wash cycles. Now retailing for , this washer's EasyUnload™ design features an angled front for a more comfortable reach to retrieve stray items, all without sacrificing capacity. Increase your laundry versatility with LG's Ultra large Capacity Rear Control Dryer with EasyLoad™ and AI Sensor Dry™ (DLE8400BE), now available for $799 ( $300 off MSRP). The EasyLoad™ 2-way door opens hamper style to keep clothes from hitting the floor when transferring from the washer to dryer and swings open for easy unloading right into a laundry basket.

Make Summer BBQ Clean-Up Quicker with LG's 1-hour Dishwasher

LG's Top-Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ (LDTH5554S) delivers LG's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle, ensuring sparkling clean dishes. Get it now for $350 off MSRP, retailing for $699.

Now available for $449 ( $50 off MSRP) the LG's Front Control Dishwasher with LoDecibel Operation and Dynamic Dry™ (LDFC2423V) is ENERGY STAR certified, offering energy efficient cleaning with LG's Dynamic Dry technology. It offers built-in leak protection and is built to last with LG's NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub for durable performance.

Revolutionize Your TV Entertainment With LG

Ignite your Independence Day celebrations with spectacular deals on LG's OLED and QNED TV lineups and redefine your viewing experience.

Save up to $399 off MSRP on LG's top-of-the-line OLED evo G4 Series TVs (OLED65G4SUB). Watch firework displays come alive from your living room with over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for perfect blacks and radiant colors. Experience stunning picture quality with the G4's Alpha 11 AI processor, enjoy immersive visuals and sound with Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos®, and FILMMAKER MODE™, and play on with elite gaming performance with a 144Hz Refresh Rate. Select sizes are now retailing from $2,299.99 - $6,299.99 after discounts.

off MSRP on LG's top-of-the-line OLED evo G4 Series TVs (OLED65G4SUB). Watch firework displays come alive from your living room with over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for perfect blacks and radiant colors. Experience stunning picture quality with the G4's Alpha 11 AI processor, enjoy immersive visuals and sound with Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos®, and FILMMAKER MODE™, and play on with elite gaming performance with a 144Hz Refresh Rate. Select sizes are now retailing from - after discounts. Create the perfect at-home entertainment setup with LG's OLED evo C4 Series TVs (OLED65C4PUA), currently available for up to $699 off MSRP. The C4 boasts exceptionally bright, clear, and vibrant picture quality – ideal for any summer movie night. Enjoy top features such as Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos®, FILMMAKER MODE, Brightness Booster, NVIDIA G-Sync, and an Alpha 9 AI Processor, now available in select sizes from $1,199.99 - $4,999.99 .

off MSRP. The C4 boasts exceptionally bright, clear, and vibrant picture quality – ideal for any summer movie night. Enjoy top features such as Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos®, FILMMAKER MODE, Brightness Booster, NVIDIA G-Sync, and an Alpha 9 AI Processor, now available in select sizes from - . Experience engaging imagery and audio with the LG OLED B4 Series TVs (OLED65B4PUA), powered by AI technology and featuring Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos for stellar picture quality to life. Select sizes are now available from $1,499.99 - $2,699.99 (up to $699 off MSRP).

- (up to off MSRP). The 65-Inch Class QNED 4K MiniLED QNED90T TV (65QNED90TUA) features Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology and an Alpha 8 AI Processor, providing rich contrast, brighter colors and hyper-realistic picture quality perfect for whatever you're watching. Get it now for $1,699.99 ( $199 off MSRP).

Red, White & Booming Sound

Additionally, experience stunning picture quality and cinematic sound with LG TV and Soundbar and save 25% off the LG Soundbar when you bundle select LG G and C Series OLED TVs and qualifying LG soundbars including the S95TR and SG10TY models3:

Save $250 - $200 when bundling C4 and G4 OLED TVs (83" – 55" models) with a S95TR or S90TR soundbar, respectively.

- when bundling C4 and G4 OLED TVs (83" – 55" models) with a S95TR or S90TR soundbar, respectively. Save $200 when bundling a LG G4 (83" – 65" models) and a SG10TY soundbar together.

Take your music on the go this summer and save up to 61% on LG TONE earbuds and LG XBOOM portable speakers:

Get $50 off MSRP the all-new TONE FREE T80 Wireless Earbuds (TONE-T80.AUSALBK) featuring an all upgraded, lightweight design, effective noise cancellation performance, and Dolby Atmos® 4 and Dolby Head Tracking™ 5 for immersive sound all around you. Enjoy Whisper, Conversation, and Listening Modes for a customized experience, now available for $149.99 .

off MSRP the all-new TONE FREE T80 Wireless Earbuds (TONE-T80.AUSALBK) featuring an all upgraded, lightweight design, effective noise cancellation performance, and Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Head Tracking™ for immersive sound all around you. Enjoy Whisper, Conversation, and Listening Modes for a customized experience, now available for . Captivate yourself in 360-degree panorama sound with the LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker with Omnidirectional Sound (XO3C), now available for $129.99 ( $170 off MSRP). With an IP54 dust and water resistance rating6, bring the XO3 poolside, fireside, or even inside, and experience big bass performance from every angle. Additionally, display your red, white, and blue with 9 lighting presets to match the mood of your party.

Experience A Firework of Savings on LG Monitors, Laptops & Projectors

This Independence Day, celebrate with up to 40% off select LG laptops and monitors for the ultimate productivity, gaming, and entertainment experience. Plus, get a 30-day money-back guarantee on laptops, free expedited shipping, and select LG Premium Care plans as low as $1, now through July 7th7.

Additionally, stream all your favorites this summer in epic proportions and receive a free Portable CineBeam Projector when you purchase qualifying LG gram laptops, now through July 7th8.

For more details and to shop all of LG's Independence Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

These promotions may or may not be able to be combined with one another.

1Purchase a select LG Refrigerator or Laundry product and receive Free Installation and Haul-Away. Available only on http://www.lg.com. To receive the free installation and haul-away, the "In-Home Delivery with Installation & Haul-Away" shipping option must be selected during checkout. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

2Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TV and receive free wall mounting by Handy (up to a $164.99 value) with one (1) free compatible wall mount bracket (up to a $99.99 value) or free TV Stand Setup (up to a $49.99 value). Free wall mounting with one (1) free compatible wall mount bracket or free TV Stand Setup savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Handy wall mounting and service or TV Stand Setup service must be added to the original TV order and is not redeemable separately. Wall mounting by Handy includes installation of TV mounting bracket, mounting of TV, and load testing the hardware. Wall mount not included and must be purchased separately (unless noted for OLED83/77 G4WUA & OLED G3 series TVs). TV Stand Setup service includes unboxing, package removal, installation of provided TV stand, place on flat surface, TV plug in, connect to one video source. TV stand setup service not offered for OLED83/77 G4WUA & OLED G3 series TVs. TV Stand Setup does not include uninstallation of existing TV & haul away. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Available http://LG.com from June 24, 2024 through July 7, 2024. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. [Click here for Handy full terms: LG + Handy .]

3Purchase select LG OLED TV with select LG Soundbar in a single transaction on http://LG.com between June 3, 2024 and July 21, 2024 and receive 25% off Soundbar purchase price as bundle discount. Soundbar and eligible TV must be purchased in the same order. There are 3 select LG OLED TV and Soundbar bundle offers, details listed below. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

4Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

5Compatibility and availability may vary by device, application and content. Dolby Head Tracking and audio virtualizer must be turned on in the LG TONE Free app

6Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP54 rating under IEC standard 60529. Dust protected and resistant to low-pressure water jet spray from 2.5-3m away for 3 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

7Purchase select Monitors and Laptops with select LG Premium Care Plans for 1-year extended service plan for $1.00. Both products and extended service plan must be purchased in a single transaction on LG.com between 6/24/2024 and 7/7/2024. This off is subject to availability. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the ordered is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-refundable for cash, non-transferable and many not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offers are. Subject to change without notice. Term and restrictions apply. Not available in Florida.

8Purchase an eligible LG Laptop and a PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector in a single transaction on LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector. Available on LG.com rom 6/17 – 7/7. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

Eligible Laptop models: 14Z90S-G.ADB8U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions, and vehicle components. LG is ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA