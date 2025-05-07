LG OLED X STEVEN HARRINGTON AT FRIEZE NEW YORK: WHERE VIBRANT POP ART MEETS THE TRANSPARENT OLED TV

Known for his vibrant and immersive psychedelic pop art, Harrington joins forces with LG to demonstrate the strengths of OLED technology, including perfect blacks and vivid colors.* Harrington chose LG OLED as his digital canvas, citing the display's ability to faithfully capture his artistic vision through exceptional color reproduction and design innovation. Together, they have created a whimsical exhibition at Frieze, highlighting the unique qualities of both the artist's work and LG's technology.

Visitors to the exhibition will meet Mello, one of Harrington's signature characters who embodies the joy of everyday moments and creativity – brought to life on the advanced LG SIGNATURE OLED T transparent TV. Mello playfully waves to the audience against an opaque floral backdrop. As he invites the audience to come closer, the flowers fall away, revealing a transparent screen where they can step behind to take a picture with Mello. This dynamic transition between opaque and transparent screens offers a surreal, AR-like experience for exhibition-goers.

Set against a muted black and grey background, LG OLED screens amplify the brilliance of Harrington's vibrant imagery. The exhibition features the new LG OLED evo M5, G5 and StanbyME 2 TVs, each displaying Harrington's colorful works, with Mello seamlessly moving in and out of the screens. The M5 model highlights its wireless capabilities for a clutter-free setup, while the G5 boasts its exceptional self-lit technology for stunning visuals with deep blacks. The soon-to-be-launched StanbyME 2 is one of the most versatile and portable lifestyle TVs, adaptable for various settings – whether wall-mounted, propped up – or placed on a stand.

"This collaboration has completely expanded the way I think about making art," said Harrington. "Being the first artist in the U.S. to work with LG's transparent OLED TV gave me a chance to experiment in a whole new medium - where light, motion and color bring my characters to life in ways I've never seen before. It opened up a new dimension of vibrancy and storytelling that I'm excited to keep exploring."

"LG's OLED TV is the ultimate digital canvas, delivering rich blacks and maximizing depth and realism with precise color expression," said Kate Oh, vice president of experiential marketing at LG Electronics. "We are excited to collaborate with bold artists like Steven Harrington, whose unique style aligns perfectly with LG OLED's mission to inspire art and connect people through innovative digital experiences."

Visitors to Frieze New York 2025 can experience LG's latest OLED TVs and Harrington's artwork from May 7 to 11 at The Shed.

Recognized by artists worldwide as the ultimate digital canvas, LG OLED continues to merge cutting-edge technology with contemporary art through various cultural initiatives. The Frieze New York exhibition marks the first showcase of the SIGNATURE OLED T since its US launch last December. This premium display offers stunning visuals with unparalleled clarity and seamlessly integrates into any environment. Following Frieze, LG will partner with Italian design brand Kartell to display the SIGNATURE OLED T at Kartell's New York flagship store – building on their successful collaboration at CES 2025, where LG's transparent TV was paired with Kartell's iconic transparent furniture. Additionally, LG will work with Ayoung Kim, trailblazing digital artist and the third recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award, for an upcoming exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum.

Visit the https://lgoledart.com/ to explore a world of artistic brilliance and discover more inspiring collaborations with LG OLED ART.

*Verified by UL Solutions for "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Color" and certified by Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About LG OLED ART

LG OLED celebrates the merging of ground-breaking technical essence and top-line artistic creativity to inspire the art we see around us today and tomorrow. Under the LG OLED ART initiative, artists reinvent or reinterpret their artform via LG OLED's digital canvas. We redefine the artist's canvas, by introducing the brilliance of LG OLED as their ideal medium with stunning color precision and unrivaled clarity. Our motto, "We inspire art," is the foundation of our vision - one in which we hope will inspire the future generation of digital artists as they advance into new forms of art, transcending the borders of different fields. LG OLED ART has collaborated with over 27 globally established artists including Anish Kapoor, Barry X Ball, Damien Hirst, Kim Whanki (1913-1974), Kevin McCoy, Six N. Five and more. To follow the journey of LG OLED ART, visit www.LGOLEDART.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681248/A_playful_exhibition_space_featuring_vibrant_artwork_by_Steven_Harrington_showcased_on_LG_OLED_scree.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681249/A_woman_admiring_Steven_Harrington_s_vibrant_artwork_displayed_on_LG_OLED_screens_inside_a_creativel.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681250/Steven_Harrington_s_artwork_showcased_on_LG_StanbyMe_2_screens__both_wall_mounted_and_freestanding.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681251/A_woman_admiring_Steven_Harrington_s_artwork_on_the_transparent_LG_OLED_T_screen__seamlessly_blendin.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681625/Artist_Steven_Harrington_debuts_his_immersive_installation_with_LG_OLED_at_Friez_ID_cdbc487e3c3d.jpg

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo