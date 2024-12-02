LG PARTNERS WITH ARTLUME TO ELEVATE DIGITAL ART EXPERIENCE ON LG SMART TVS

Discover a World of Art on LG Smart TVs with Artlume's Rich Collection of 15,000 Artworks, from Iconic Classics to Unique AI Creations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced a new partnership with Artlume, a pioneering digital art and AI platform, to bring inspiring art experiences to the comfort of home through LG smart TVs. LG TV owners will be the first to enjoy this extensive catalogue on the big screen. With a shared vision to make art accessible at scale, this new collaboration transforms over 200 million LG smart TVs worldwide into virtual art galleries, offering a broad selection of artworks that enrich the ambiance of living spaces.

Available globally on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 (2020 TV models) and above, Artlume's expansive collection includes classic masterpieces, contemporary photography, AI art and works from renowned institutions like the Ashmolean Museum. With over 15,000 artworks available to explore and stream, users can curate personalized playlists via the mobile app to display their favorite art on their LG smart TVs.

Artlume's user-friendly features allow instant changes to displayed artworks for enhanced creative control. The platform also integrates AI art generation, empowering users to create and publish unique art with simple word prompts, which can then be proudly shared through the screen.

"LG is the perfect partner for us, aligned with our goal to bring love, beauty and passion to people's lives through the universal language of art," said Patrick Ashworth, founder & CEO of Artlume. "We are committed to leaving a profound positive impact on humanity by educating future generations, supporting mental health through the beauty of art, and sharing museum art with the world."

"LG is dedicated to transforming how people experience art," said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "Through this partnership with Artlume, we are bringing a wide array of incredible art to LG smart TVs, enriching living spaces."

As LG expands its collaborations with leading partners in the arts segment, users are invited to explore a diverse range of artistic expressions from around the globe, all from the comfort of home.

