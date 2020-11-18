LG Partners With Be Strong For Journey To Sustainable Happiness

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of physical distancing and unanticipated new stressors, young people are seeking positive relationships and stronger connections. LG Electronics USA has signed on to support Be Strong's mission to educate, encourage, engage and mobilize students – about 3,000 across all 50 states and growing - for increased mental wellbeing. The partnership, through LG's "Experience Happiness" corporate social responsibility initiative, focuses on recruiting Be Strong student leaders and developing social and emotional skills to be learned, practiced and shared, increasing students' capacity to face life's challenges.

"In the midst of an isolating global pandemic, mental health and emotional wellness are a major concern. Our social-emotional, wellbeing program leverages the science of happiness and recognizes that practicing six happiness skills can help change mindsets to better process stress and anxiety while building resilience," said John I. Taylor, senior vice president at LG Electronics USA. "We're pleased to help Be Strong, our newest Experience Happiness partner, extend their important work through a comprehensive student-led approach."

Backed by 75 years of scientific research, LG Life's Good: Experience Happiness program worked with experts in social emotional learning, education and the science of happiness to identify six happiness skills. According to UC Berkley's Greater Good Science Center, these happiness skills can be learned.

"Practicing the six sustainable happiness skills can shift the way your brain works to create more happiness. The science of happiness can actually be learned," said Emiliana Simon-Thomas, Ph.D., science director at UC Berkley's Greater Good Science Center.

The LG program already has helped more than four million students practice these six emotional wellness skills, with a goal of reaching 5.5 million American youth by 2022.

Creating Happier Holidays with Thanks and Giving - #GiveHappiness

Moments of joy and happiness are becoming harder to find as families try to stay connected. By sharing the six sustainable happiness skills, Be Strong and LG are giving the gift of happiness to help brighten the holidays for families across the country this year.

"We're encouraging kids, parents, teachers, everyone to take the happiness journey with us," said Christine Ackerson, director of CSR and sustainability at LG Electronics USA. "Over the next six weeks, we'll highlight a different happiness skill at LGExperienceHappiness/GiveHappiness with practices that can be easily integrated into everyday life. Even during these challenging times, if we all practice these simple, 'in the moment' skills, there will be plenty of thanks and giving throughout the holidays and beyond."

It's easy - participants are encouraged to share their happiness experiences using the hashtag #GiveHappiness and reshare the happiness skills with their family and friends as a free gift to build stronger and happier communities.

Thanks and Giving - #GiveHappiness Impacts Families with Appliance Makeovers

Be Strong teamed up with LG to honor, thank and give back to six families who truly personify the happiness skills.

"We are honored to partner with LG to recognize each family and provide an entire home appliance upgrade. Just in time for Thanksgiving, these new kitchen and laundry appliances will help to simplify daily life and increase the ways in which these selfless families serve their local communities," said Ashleigh Cromer, executive director of Be Strong.

One such family is Anitra W. from Louisiana. Although she lost her spouse and is a single mother of six children, Anitra exhibits unwavering generosity – one of the happiness skills. Each year Anitra makes Thanksgiving dinner and feeds the community that lines up outside her home for a free meal. Although they don't have much themselves, her entire family comes together in the kitchen, cooking big meals to serve their community.

"Now with these new LG appliances, we can feed more people! There's always someone in need, and I will be the one to find them," Anitra said with a humble smile.

For more information about #GiveHappiness, the six LG Experience Happiness skills and tips, as well as inspiring family appliance makeover stories, go to LGExperienceHappiness/GiveHappiness.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Life's Good: Experience Happiness

Aiming to enrich the lives of 5.5 million youth in the United States over five years, LG Electronics USA launched a unique initiative called "Life's Good: Experience Happiness." Happiness skills can be learned, according to the Greater Good Science Center at University of California Berkeley, which has identified six skills that sustain one's ability to recognize that life's good: mindfulness, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and gratitude. LG's award-winning science-based platform is designed to engage leading non-profit and educational partners including Be Strong, Inner Explorer, Discovery Education and the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning that help equip American youth with the skills for sustainable happiness. www.LGExperienceHappiness.com

About Be Strong

Be Strong is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing bullying, social isolation and suicide through student-led empowerment. Its innovative, student-led approach has more than 3,000 student leaders across the United States and is growing daily. Be Strong provides leadership and resilience training that features proven recommendations for organizing support groups that help instill confidence-building and bring about a positive change in themselves and others, as well as provide access to local support services.

Additional information on Be Strong events and initiatives is available at BeStrong.global. Be Strong is a 501(c)3 and all donations are 100% tax-deductible.

