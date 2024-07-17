LG PARTNERS WITH CHEF CHRISTINA TOSI TO LAUNCH THE COLOR CHANGING MYCOLOR™ REFRIGERATOR IN THE U.S.

Consumers can now revolutionize their kitchens with LG's new MyColor™ refrigerator, offering 5 color LED lighting, versatility and ample storage.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces the availability of its all-new, advanced 29-cubic-feet Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ ( LF29S8365S ), bringing a unique blend of style, functionality and customization to the U.S. market.

To celebrate the launch, LG has partnered with renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi, founder and owner of Milk Bar, at an exclusive baking class in New York City on Thursday, July 18. The event will showcase a range of LG's innovative kitchen appliances, including the new 4-door Standard-Depth MAX™ refrigerator with MyColor™, alongside the 30" Slide-In Induction Range (LSIL6336FE) and 24-inch Wide Top Control Dishwasher in PrintProof™ Stainless Steel (LDTH7972S), highlighting their culinary creations and kitchen experiences. Additionally, attendees will experience the StanbyME (27ART10AKPL) and XBOOM portable and wireless speakers (XL7S and X02TBK), demonstrating LG's commitment to enhancing both kitchen functionality and entertainment experiences.

The new MyColor™ refrigerator boasts a generous 29-cubic-feet capacity, providing ample storage space for groceries. The soft-closing doors and dual ice maker, which dispenses both cubed and crushed ice, add to the refrigerator's convenience and functionality.

In addition to its distinctive features, the Full-Convert Drawer™ showcases its versatility by seamlessly transitioning between five temperature settings from fridge to freezer modes, providing optimal space for storing all your chilled or frozen favorites.

The refrigerator, featuring the LG InstaView Door-in-Door®, illuminates with two quick knocks to show what's inside the refrigerator without opening and is now enhanced with LG's MyColor™ technology. This enables consumers to choose the interior LED lighting color from five vibrant options through the LG ThinQ® app1 to match their kitchen decor and mood.

LG's ThinQ® technology allows users to download new features and enhancements, including personalized color settings, energy-saving modes, advanced Smart Diagnostic tools and more2. This smart functionality ensures that the refrigerator evolves with the user's needs and preferences, empowering consumers with an appliance that excels in reliability and performance while seamlessly adapting to changing lifestyles.

"LG's new 4-door Standard-Depth MAX™ refrigerator with MyColor™ is not just enhancing kitchens – it's delivering on consumers desires to use lighting and color to enhance the ambience in their homes," stated Sam Kim, President of LG Home Appliances. "By seamlessly blending functionality, style, customization and advanced technologies, we're redefining the future of home design to create a truly transformative living experience."

The LG Smart InstaView® Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ is now available for purchase on LG.com and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/mycolor-refrigerator .

