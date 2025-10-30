LG PARTNERS WITH EXPERT CRAFTSMAN CHIP WADE TO SHOWCASE INNOVATION IN LUXURY TREEHOUSE VACATION RENTAL

LG highlights innovation and luxury living in new campaign with Chip Wade

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is gearing up for an exclusive event with expert craftsman, designer, and TV personality Chip Wade to launch The Perch Luxury Treehouses, his latest build nestled in the scenic North Georgia mountains. Taking place November 2nd, this collaboration aims to highlight LG's commitment to innovation, modern design, and premium home living.

Developed by Wade Works Creative, The Perch features three luxury treehouses, each named for a type of turkey: The Tom, The Jake, & The Jenny, paying homage to the Native American roots of the Pinhoti, which means "Turkey." Designed as both a retreat and a showcase of inspired craftsmanship, The Perch blurs the line between architecture and nature.

"Pushing the boundaries of modern design requires the thoughtful integration of advanced technology. LG's innovative and reliable appliance lineup supports this vision, enabling projects that combine aesthetic excellence with high performance," said Chip Wade, owner and designer of Wade Works Creative.

The event will give guests and media a rare, up-close look at how thoughtful design and high-performance appliances come together to redefine modern living in one of the most serene settings imaginable. Guests will be able to indulge in cozy bites, seasonal sips, and live music while exploring the whimsical charm and architectural beauty of newly unveiled treehouses at The Perch. From kid-friendly activities to curated experiences for adults, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season and welcome fall in style.

As part of this collaboration, LG will power The Perch with its latest line of premium appliances designed to enhance everyday living through smart functionality and timeless design. The products featured within the Treehouses – set to remain part of the installation beyond this event – include:

The Smart Top-Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ (LDPH5554D) - A powerful dishwasher delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes in just one hour, combining high-pressure QuadWash® Pro jets, Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology, and a quiet 3-stage filtration system—all supported by the flexible EasyRack™ Plus design for larger, more efficient loads.

- A powerful dishwasher delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes in just one hour, combining high-pressure QuadWash® Pro jets, Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology, and a quiet 3-stage filtration system—all supported by the flexible EasyRack™ Plus design for larger, more efficient loads. The 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice (LRYKC2606D) - A smart French-door refrigerator combining spacious storage and innovative convenience, featuring LG ThinQ® Care for efficient performance, four ice options including Craft Ice™, a Mirror InstaView™ window, Door Cooling+ for consistent freshness, and thoughtful touches like LED-lit pocket handles and a Tall Ice & Water Dispenser® for easy access.

- A smart French-door refrigerator combining spacious storage and innovative convenience, featuring LG ThinQ® Care for efficient performance, four ice options including Craft Ice™, a Mirror InstaView™ window, Door Cooling+ for consistent freshness, and thoughtful touches like LED-lit pocket handles and a Tall Ice & Water Dispenser® for easy access. 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Electric Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, and Air Fry (LSEL6335ZE) - This 6.3 cu. ft. range offers versatile cooking for any meal, featuring ProBake Convection® for even multi-rack baking, dual and triple elements for all cookware sizes, built-in Air Fry for healthier crispy dishes, and a sleek new handlebar design for a premium look.

- This 6.3 cu. ft. range offers versatile cooking for any meal, featuring ProBake Convection® for even multi-rack baking, dual and triple elements for all cookware sizes, built-in Air Fry for healthier crispy dishes, and a sleek new handlebar design for a premium look. LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Electric Slide-in Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry (LSES6338N) - Part of LG STUDIO's Essence White line of products, this 6.3 cu. ft. range combines a luxurious matte finish and elegant bronze handles with advanced cooking features like ProBake Convection® with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide, an InstaView® window, and LG ThinQ® Smart Technology—all designed for effortless performance and style.

- Part of LG STUDIO's Essence White line of products, this 6.3 cu. ft. range combines a luxurious matte finish and elegant bronze handles with advanced cooking features like ProBake Convection® with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide, an InstaView® window, and LG ThinQ® Smart Technology—all designed for effortless performance and style. 1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and EasyClean® (LMC1575BD) - This microwave delivers precise, even heating with LG's Smart Inverter and Sensor Cook technology, featuring SmoothTouch® glass controls, a hexagon stabilizer ring for added stability, and an EasyClean® interior that resists stains for quick, effortless cleanup.

The Perch will also feature two additional appliances from the Essence White lineup: The LG STUDIO Smart Top Control Dishwasher (SDWB24W3), with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam®, Dynamic Heat Dry™, and elevated light bronze handles, paired with the LG STUDIO 27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator (SRFB27W3), offering ultra-large capacity, a sleek internal water dispenser, ice maker, Door Cooling+ for consistent freshness, and LG ThinQ® Smart Technology for convenient, reliable performance.

