LG Partners With SpotX To Deliver Programmatic Advertising To LG Smart TVs

LONDON, NEW YORK, and SEOUL, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotX , the leading global video advertising platform, today announced a partnership with LG Electronics Inc. (LG) to serve as the primary supply-side platform (SSP) throughout the US, EMEA, and Latin America.

SpotX is also providing LG with demand facilitation services to connect media buyers with the premium over-the-top video inventory available on LG smart TVs and will give buyers the ability to purchase that inventory programmatically through the SpotX platform or the demand-side platform (DSP) of their choice.

With over 120 million LG smart TVs activated globally and streaming viewing continuing to grow, LG is primed to elevate its advertising business as it readies for increased programmatic executions.

"This global partnership signifies a growing trend of device manufacturers recognizing the power of owning the glass to not only manage content distribution and access but also aggregate unique audience data," said Mike Laband, SVP, Platform at SpotX. "LG is in the best position possible right now to make the leap and expand its advertising business with programmatic, and we're excited to collaborate with the team in any way possible."

"LG plays a major role in unlocking free news and entertainment programming options for our viewers," said Matt Durgin, LG Electronics USA's Senior Director North America Smart TV Partnerships "In 2020, we've saw more than 300% growth in streaming hours on LG Channels. Through our collaboration with SpotX, we can provide media buyers with a new option to unlock these highly engaged audiences on our premium Smart TVs."

For more information about the partnership, please contact

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading video advertising platform shaping digital video and the future of TV globally. The company's solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's trusted, privacy-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Newsy, Pluto TV, Roku, Sling TV, and Vudu. In the US, SpotX works with nearly all major OTT stakeholders and reaches 4 out of 5 viewers of ad-supported CTV, or 50 million households. SpotX is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann's RTL Group and is headquartered in Denver with 10 offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

