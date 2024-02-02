LG paves the way for responsible audiovisual production

LG Air Solution

LG Air Solution

02 Feb, 2024, 03:05 ET

The "New Horizon" ad is one of the first Ecoprod-certified productions in France

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new pan-European advertising campaign "Care For Where You Live: New Horizon" from LG Electronics (LG), which is dedicated to the "THERMA V™" air to water heat pump, has just been awarded the two-star certification by the independent label Ecoprod. It certifies films, ads and audiovisual programmes that are produced in an eco-friendly way.

Since helping to build a more sustainable world also means adopting more environmentally friendly communication practices, LG has decided to promote its new air to water heat pump model, "THERMA V™" – an eco-friendly product from its Air Solution division – through a green production. 

Guided by the new Ecoprod guidelines, which set out 80 necessary actions to reduce the environmental impact of creating audiovisual productions (preparation, filming and post-production), the production team has had to adapt, meticulously planning the pre-production stage, the choice of filming locations to ease logistics and reduce travel, and the contracting of local talent. To meet the challenges of reducing waste, proactive measures have been adopted, such as banning single-use items, using reusable materials where possible and harnessing the circular economy for decorative elements and design. 

Following an audit of the measures implemented by Afnor, LG's "Care For Where You Live: New Horizon" campaign achieved an eco-production score of 78.5%, earning the Ecoprod two-star certification in the process. The campaign also played its part in the Ecoprod label pilot phase, providing feedback to help adjust and validate the common assessment criteria for the standard.  

This pan-European digital campaign has been disseminated in ten European countries: Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic.  

By producing this advert in an eco-friendly way, LG is promoting responsible filming practices in line with its environmental and social commitments, and paving the way for the adoption of virtuous practices throughout the industry.  

For more information:
Campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEsFuDbG53A

LG: www.LGnewsroom.com
Ecoprod: https://www.ecoprod.com/en 

[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332231/LG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LG Air Solution

LG ouvre la voie vers la production audiovisuelle responsable

LG ouvre la voie vers la production audiovisuelle responsable

La nouvelle campagne publicitaire paneuropéenne « Care For Where You Live : New Horizon » de LG Electronics (LG) dédiée à la pompe à chaleur air/eau...
LG ebnet den Weg für eine verantwortungsvolle audiovisuelle Produktion

LG ebnet den Weg für eine verantwortungsvolle audiovisuelle Produktion

Die neue paneuropäische Werbekampagne «Care For Where You Live: New Horizon» von LG Electronics (LG) für die Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe «THERMA V™» wurde ...
News Releases in Similar Topics

