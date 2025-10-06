LG Pra.L Debuts Next-Gen Skincare Tech with SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Pra.L , the beauty-tech division of LG Household & Health Care, announces the US launch of the LG Pra.L SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster , a compact, travel-ready beauty device designed to elevate daily skincare routines. Utilizing optimized galvanic technology, the device boosts skincare product absorption by up to 182%1, helping your favorite serums and ampoules penetrate deeper — without irritation. Its gentle, skin-safe technology is especially effective around fast-aging areas like the eyes and lips, making it safe for daily use.

With 8,500 soothing vibrations per minute, the SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster also delivers a relaxing facial massage that improves circulation and enhances skin vitality. The built-in red LED light boosts skin collagen2, helping firm and rejuvenate delicate facial areas.

The device automatically activates upon contact with the skin, requiring just one minute of daily use per area for visible results. Afterward, it can be easily wiped clean and stored with the included cap. The battery is replaceable by simply twisting off the bottom compartment — no cords, no hassle.

Weighing just 47 grams and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster is designed for beauty on the move. Whether at home, in your gym bag, or packed for travel, it delivers smarter, more effective skincare anytime, anywhere.

In the spirit of celebrating beauty that empowers and moves with you, LG Pra.L is partnering with U.S. Gold Medalist Sunisa Lee to spotlight the SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster's professional performance and portability. In her recent video, Lee demonstrated how the device fits seamlessly into her busy lifestyle: "It's literally pocket-sized, so I just throw it in my bag and carry it with me while I'm traveling. It made my daily skincare routine so much more effective. It helps my skin absorb my favorite skincare products more quickly—which is exactly what I needed!" she said.

LG Pra.L stated that it will continue collaborating with Lee throughout the launch campaign, rolling out a broader range of content. With this launch, LG Pra.L continues to lead in beauty innovation by combining science, technology, and design to simplify and elevate modern skincare.

The LG Pra.L SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster is available to shop for $79 on Amazon and lgpralofficial.com .

About LG Pra.L

LG Pra.L is the beauty-tech division of LG Household & Health Care, Korea's leading beauty, and personal care company since 1947. Combining decades of cutting-edge technology with intensive cosmetics R&D, LG Pra.L believes in simplifying and elevating everyday beauty routines with their 'Beauty Advanced by Tech' solutions. Crafted for modern lifestyles, LG Pra.L devices deliver professional-level skincare results at home. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, safety, and quality, the brand redefines beauty technology to meet real-life needs and inspire a new beauty lifestyle to consumers worldwide.

1 * Ex vivo test results : Product absorption

lnstitution: P&K Skin Research Center l Period: March 31 to April 23, 2025

Comparison: Using LG Pra.L Glasslike Vita Glow Ampoule Serum alone once (100%) vs. Using LG Pra.L Glasslike Vita Glow Ampoule Serum and LG Pra.L SUPERFORM Galvanic Booster together once

2 * J Photochem Photobiol B . 2007 Jul 27 88(1) 51-67. Photomed Laser Surg. 2014 Feb;32(2):93-100

Media Contact: Alexis Jacobs, [email protected]

