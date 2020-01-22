LG Presents The Smart Kitchen Of Tomorrow At KBIS 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is redefining the connected kitchen at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. Industry-first appliance features supporting the brand's vision to make the smart kitchen work harder for homeowners include LG's new artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform, connected apps, voice control, and partnerships with smart-cooking platforms.

Signature Kitchen Suite (PRNewsfoto/Signature Kitchen Suite)

With LG ThinQ®-enabled smart appliances, connected living becomes more seamless than ever. Using the free LG ThinQ smartphone app, LG smart appliances owners have the ability to receive alerts and keep track of maintenance schedules for their appliances. Users can remotely power appliances on and off, adjust oven, freezer, and refrigerator temperatures, and monitor cycle and usage status with the touch of a button. Key features are also voice-enabled when connected to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, creating an unparalleled user-friendly experience.

Maintenance and service solutions are also made easier than ever with LG's revolutionary new customer service platform, LG Proactive Customer Care – an industry-first personalized customer care offering powered by AI for unrivaled product user support. Developed to reimagine the customer service experience and help users get the most out of their home appliances, LG Proactive Customer Care immediately alerts owners of compatible LG smart appliance models to potential problems before they occur, expedites repairs when needed, and offers useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

The AI-powered complimentary service is available now for more than 70 Wi-Fi enabled LG smart appliance models – including refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers. Further enhancements and expanded models – including dishwashers – will be announced in the coming months with plans to make Proactive Customer Care available on more than 1 million LG smart appliances in the next year. LG's luxury brand Signature Kitchen Suite is launching a similar program for its portfolio of built-in appliances, as part of its industry-leading Concierge Service.

Smart functionality extends to LG's partnerships with gourmet smart cooking platforms including Innit, SideChef, Tovala, and Drop. These smart cooking applications create effortless home-cooking experiences by allowing users to easily access step-by-step video tutorials, automatically preheat their oven or adjust time, temperature or cooking mode, based on the recipe, and send cooking instructions directly to their smart range or oven. As smart kitchen partnerships continue to expand, LG's Wi-Fi enabled ranges, refrigerators, and dishwashers will work together to help simplify the task of food preparation and meal cleanup.

Another unique smart appliance innovation highlighted at KBIS, the True Sommelier™ app (available exclusively on Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning integrated wine column refrigerators), helps wine aficionados manage their at-home collections. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes wine recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

