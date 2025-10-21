LG RADIO+ POWERS UP WITH STINGRAY MUSIC FOR A SEAMLESS AND ENRICHED AUDIO STREAMING EXPERIENCE

Company's Free Audio Streaming Service Adds Hundreds of Music Channels, Curated Playlists and Upgraded UI to Enrich and Simplify the Listening Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Stingray Music to upgrade its free ad-supported audio streaming service, LG Radio+. Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above, LG Radio+ will provide over 200 music channels and hundreds of thousands of songs to suit diverse listeners' tastes. Accessible via the LG Content Store, Apps and Music Portal pages on webOS, the app features a new intuitive UI that makes discovering music, podcasts and radio shows effortless.

Stingray Music offers an extensive library of songs curated by music experts worldwide, helping listeners find the ideal tracks for different moods and settings. LG Radio+ users can now access a variety of music channels, covering a wide range of genres and featuring local artists.

Many of Stingray Music's channels are curated for regional audiences, offering music that resonates with local tastes, trends and culture. In the U.S., listeners can explore a diverse musical landscape, from the latest chart-toppers on Today's Pop and timeless Greatest Hits, to the heartland sounds of Country Classics and the eclectic blend of the Americana Road Trip channel. Additionally, with K-pop taking the world by storm, channels like K-Pop Summer Hits, Korean Ballads, Idols and Hot 100 Korea deliver everything from trending idol groups and chart favorites to seasonal favorites and timeless ballads.

To keep listeners in tune with the latest trends, hit music channels such as Today's K-pop are updated every week. And for fans who can't wait to hear their favorite artist's latest track, every major release is added on the day of its official debut.

"LG's Radio+ is setting a new bar for engaging customer experiences, and we at Stingray are thrilled to expand our collaboration as their music partner for this exciting new offering," said Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. "Music is the universal language, and the string that binds us across borders and generations. LG's Radio+ service is set to become another bond for every LG customer, wherever they may be."

"LG is committed to continuously enhancing the LG Radio+ experience" said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "Our new partnership with industry leader Stingray will bring LG TV owners a wealth of free content, empowering them to enjoy all the content they love at their convenience.

LG Smart TV owners can elevate their LG Radio+ experience even further with either AI Sound Pro or Clear Voice Pro. AI Sound Pro uses deep learning algorithms to automatically optimize audio for different genres and listening environments, enriching the immersion of the music being played. Clear Voice Pro enhances the clarity of human voices, ensuring that speech in news, podcasts or talk shows, remains crisp for a more comfortable listening experience.

Designed for seamless listening and easy exploration, the latest LG Radio+ interface brings podcasts, live radio programs and music channels together in one intuitive platform. The refined design helps users navigate content, tune into live broadcasts, enjoy curated playlists and explore podcasts with ease. A dedicated Favorites page gives users instant access to their preferred channels while making it easier to discover personalized content. For greater ease of use, the new side menu grants quick access to the Home, Music, On-air and Podcasts pages, each marked with a unique, clear icon. Furthermore, a simplified layout and intuitive structure let users move between sections easily for a more seamless listening experience.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime and more. With an always growing number of channels, owners of LG TVs, smart monitors or projectors can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels app. LG Channels is also available for Automotive and Hotel TV. For more news on webOS for Smart TV, visit www.lg.com.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

