LG RECOGNIZED WITH 2025 AHR INNOVATION AWARD

Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Delivers Efficiency in Cold Climate Regions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, a leading global player in air conditioning technologies, has been awarded the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category for its advanced LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump. LG was chosen by an independent panel of ASHRAE member judges, who assessed entries based on their innovative design, creativity, application, value, and market impact potential.

The LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump has been awarded the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category. The LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump, which will be featured at booth #6643 at AHR Expo 2025 in Orlando next February, offers opportunities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions while improving inhabitants’ comfort.

Designed specifically for cold regions, it retains full heating capacity at -13°F (-25°C) and functions at 70 percent capacity even at -31°F (-35°C). The heat pump incorporates a refrigerant cycle to prevent frost accumulation on the outdoor heat exchanger, enhancing its heating performance. It uses a high-capacity, high-efficiency twin rotary inverter compressor with low Global Warming Potential (GWP) R32 (GWP 675) refrigerant, available with HSPF2 13.4 Btu/Wh and 13.6 kBtu/h.

"The recognition from ASHRAE and AHR reflects LG's ongoing dedication to technological innovation and electrification in the HVAC industry," said Steve Scarbrough, Senior Vice President and General Manager for LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "The Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump represents a reliable and efficient choice when faced with the difficulties posed by cold weather conditions. Our focus remains on creating more environmentally responsible solutions that align with consumer needs."

LG's comprehensive suite of heating and cooling solutions, catering to commercial, light-commercial, and residential applications, continues to receive industry recognition. This is largely due to LG's consistent efforts in expanding its HVAC solution offerings, with a focus on innovation decarbonization and advancing electrification.

LG prioritizes heat pump advancement as a key component of the US's climate improvement efforts. Several states have committed to improving decarbonization, setting a goal for heat pumps to constitute at least 65 percent of all new HVAC and hot water heating systems by the end of the decade.

LG's commitment to these broader goals is further demonstrated by LG's leadership in the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, founded in collaboration with the University of Alaska to establish an Advanced Cold Climate Heat Pump Laboratory in Alaska. Its goal is to drive HVAC innovation through specialized R&D and confront the complex issue of enhancing heat pump performance in regions subjected to severe cold, where low temperatures can result in reduced refrigerant circulation.

Understanding the necessity to develop and validate products under cold conditions, LG's technology incorporated into the award-winning Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump is a testament to these ongoing research and development efforts, according to Scarbrough. "By minimizing reliance on fossil fuel-driven heating systems and reducing the need for supplementary back-up heating, the heat pump can contribute to more environmentally friendly solutions that support the larger decarbonization and electrification movements," he said.

"To be recognized as an award winner is a true honor within our industry," said AHR Expo Show Manager, Mark Stevens. "We are thrilled to highlight the dedication of manufacturers and team members as they work to create real solutions. The Innovation Awards aim to highlight companies, professionals and their innovation trajectory and to celebrate those that are pushing the bar."

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global technology and manufacturing. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

