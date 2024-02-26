LG REINFORCES INNOVATION AND DESIGN WITH NEW LINEUP OF KITCHEN APPLIANCES AT KITCHEN & BATH INDUSTRY SHOW

LG Showcases Sleek Design-Focused Home Appliance Products with New French Door Refrigerators and Low-Profile Over-the-Range Microwave

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 – At the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, LG Electronics un-veiled its latest lineup of kitchen appliances, seamlessly integrating intelligent functionality and sleek design.

LG's 1.3 cu. ft. Smart Low-Profile Over-the-Range Microwave boasts a sleek low-profile design. Actual colors and brightness may vary. LG showcases sleek design-focused home appliance products with new french door refrigerator. Actual colors and brightness may vary.

LG’s 29-cubic-foot Smart InstaView® Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigera-tor with the new MyColor™ feature and Full-Convert Drawer™ (models LF29S8365 and LH29S8365) makes a colorful design statement. LG STUDIO Essence White products offer a timeless look with matte-white finish, and the 1.3-cubic-foot Smart Low-Profile Over-the-Range Microwave (MVEF1337F) boasts a sleek low-profile design with maximum interior height for tall items.

The Ultimate Design Statement With Color

This 4-door Standard-Depth MAX refrigerator combines innovation with design to elevate your kitchen’s ambiance. LG’s new MyColor™ feature allows you to change the color of the win-dow’s interior LED lighting to complement your kitchen and lifestyle. Choose from five vibrant color options through the LG ThinQ® App1.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door® on this ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator-freezer has a tinted glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without opening the door. This reduces cold air loss and helps keep food fresher longer.

Take advantage of maximum capacity with 29 cubic feet of space and LG’s French door refrig-erator’s wide-open shelves to store all your favorite drinks and food – all within a sleek, seam-less and contemporary design. Discreet, easy-access pocket handles complement the flat door for an elevated look, while soft-close hinges prevent slamming and allow the door to close soft-ly and quietly. Increase the space you need with LG’s versatile Full-Convert Drawer™, which converts it from fridge to freezer offering five temperature settings to create the ideal storage ranging from wine and deli items to frozen favorites.

Featuring one of the tallest water and ice dispensers, the LG French door refrigerator’s in-door dispenser measures an ultra-accommodating 12.6 inches, perfect for virtually any container from pint glasses to pitches. Dual ice makers dispense ice from both the door and freezer com-partments with the choice of cubed or crushed ice on demand. The added ice storage ensures extra ice on hand for hot summer days and all your entertaining needs.

Loaded with intelligent technologies, the ThinQ® app offers control and convenience to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Control your refrigerator remotely or use voice commands with Google or Alexa voice assistants. Plus, track energy and filter usage and access Smart Diagnosis, customer support, and more.2

New Timeless Look for Contemporary Life

The LG STUDIO Essence White products deliver a timeless, streamlined look by refining and modernizing all elements – creating an effortless aesthetic that is always in style. Comprising kitchen and laundry – including a refrigerator, combination wall oven, dishwasher, Styler™, WashTower,™ gas cooktop and more - LG STUDIO Essence White products feature a soft matte-white finish that complements any kitchen décor or home design. These LG STUDIO appliances create a consistent and stylish look, so you can express yourself at home.

Low Profile Design with Maximum Benefit

LG’s Smart Low-Profile Over-the-Range Microwave incorporates a sleek, low-profile design while offering the convenience and practicality of a traditional over-the-range microwave oven. Its slim, unobtrusive design blends seamlessly into your kitchen and features a Zero Clearance Door, which allows the microwave to be installed flush against a wall or cabinet while still al-lowing the door to swing open. Despite its space-saving low-profile design, the microwave boasts a spacious interior at 1.3 cu. ft., offering the most capacity and usable height in its class, easily fitting items up to 8 inches, such as tall bowls, mugs, and dishes with ease3.

Intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver a stylish, clean look with easy touch controls. The microwave is easy to clean inside and out with LG’s PrintProof® fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish and EasyClean® Interior offering intentional, practical design for everyday life4.

Packed with smart features, the Low-Profile Microwave offers humidity-sensing technology to help deliver perfectly cooked meals, pre-programmed auto-cooking modes for fast and easy cooking, and LG’s ThinQ® Scan -to-Cook technology taking the guesswork out of frozen meals by simply scanning the barcode5 from ready-made meals with the ThinQ® app to remotely set cook times and power levels. Sync your Smart Low-Profile Microwave with your range or cook-top via the ThinQ® app to automatically turn on the microwave vent and light when the range / cooktop is in use for a seamless cooking experience. With ThinQ UP™, smart appliances can receive continual software updates with new downloadable features and enhancements, all sent wirelessly to the appliance. Customize your microwave by choosing features that fit your life-style and personal preferences.

