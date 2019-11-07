LG Reveals Ultimate Holiday Savings For The Laundry Room, Kitchen And More

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's 2019 Black Friday retail promotions are back to help make holiday entertaining easier than ever with the brand's portfolio of award-winning appliances. Now through Dec. 5 at participating retailers,1 LG is offering its best deals to save you money and time this winter – along with peace of mind from the most-awarded appliance brand in customer satisfaction.2,3

Consider upgrading your kitchen appliances before your family gets to town with innovative, smart solutions that take your home entertaining to the next level. Plus, shop with confidence knowing that LG has received more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row. LG Electronics USA’s 2019 Black Friday retail promotions are back to help make holiday entertaining easier than ever with the brand’s portfolio of award-winning appliances.

Ultimate Cleaning Solutions – Only from LG

Get ready to save on the country's most reliable washing machines, according to a leading consumer magazine. Nearly all are ENERGY STAR® certified, and select washing machines and LG Styler steam clothing care systems are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Save time and money with LG TurboWash360°™ front-load washers : five powerful jets surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. 4 During the 2019 LG Black Friday retail promotion period, shoppers can purchase a new WM3900 front-load washer for $799 (saving $400 ) and its matching electric dryer for an additional $400 in savings . Complete the TWINWash system with an LG Sidekick™ pedestal mini-washer to wash two loads at the same time and save $330 . Plus get an additional $150 after rebate when you combine an eligible front load washer and LG SideKick™.

: five powerful jets surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. During the 2019 LG Black Friday retail promotion period, shoppers can and its matching electric dryer for an additional in savings Complete the TWINWash system with an pedestal mini-washer to wash two loads at the same time and save Plus get an additional after rebate when you combine an eligible front load washer and LG SideKick™. Score the best savings on top-load washers , including the latest LG TurboWash3D™ washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean without an agitator. The new WT7300 is available for as low as $649 ( $350 off its original price). Add the matching electric dryer and save an additional $350 .

, including the latest LG TurboWash3D™ washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean without an agitator. The new is available for ( Add the matching electric dryer and save an additional . Save up to 50 percent on LG Styler (now at its lowest price ever of $999 ) the first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam – no chemicals – to refresh fabrics, including jackets, clothing, pillows and even stuffed animals.

the first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam – no chemicals – to refresh fabrics, including jackets, clothing, pillows and even stuffed animals. Save up to $100 on the LG CordZero™ stick vacuum, which features two quick-release rechargeable batteries that can be interchanged swiftly to enable up to 80 minutes of continuous cleaning and uninterrupted performance; and a charging stand for convenient storage and charging anytime, anywhere. Its simple one-touch control for turning on and off or adjusting power levels eliminates the need to constantly hold down the power button, and delivers more comfortable operation for easy holiday cleanup.

Entertain and Save with LG's Award-Winning Kitchen Appliances

LG is offering big savings on kitchen packages with ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

Save $2,276 on a four-piece stainless steel kitchen suite featuring an LG InstaView Refrigerator, True Convection Range, QuadWash Dishwasher and microwave.

featuring an LG InstaView Refrigerator, True Convection Range, QuadWash Dishwasher and microwave. Get the smart, French Door LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator in your choice of finish for as low as $2,199 ( $1,150 in savings).

in your choice of finish for Enjoy more than $300 in savings on LG QuadWash™ dishwashers featuring revolutionary cleaning technology that uses four Multi-Motion spray arms (instead of the convention two) that power-clean dishes from multiple angles. Upgrade to LG QuadWash with TrueSteam® technology for up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware5 and enjoy savings of up to $250 on select models.

To see all of LG's 2019 Black Friday appliance promotions, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

LG has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row. J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years.

LG earned the #1 rating in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes kitchen and laundry appliances, according to the just-released 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI) ratings. LG home appliances were rated second to none in overall product quality and value again this year, and took home the highest rankings in laundry for the second year in a row.

4 Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

5 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

