LG Rolls Out Apple AirPlay 2 In U.S. On 2019 LG OLED, LG NanoCell 4K UHD TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are now available through a firmware update on select LG OLED and NanoCell* 4K UHD TVs with ThinQ AI capability in the United States. LG is the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit. The remaining 4K UHD TV series in LG's lineup are expected to also receive this update later in 2019.

With AirPlay 2, LG 2019 AI TV owners can effortlessly stream content – includ-ing Dolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are now available through a firmware update on select LG OLED and NanoCell* 4K UHD TVs with ThinQ AI capability in the United States.

With AirPlay 2, LG 2019 AI TV owners can effortlessly stream content – including Dolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Users can stream their favorite movies and television shows from the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as view photos directly on their LG AI TVs. Users can also play Apple Podcasts, Apple Music and music from their library or other streaming services through their LG AI TV and other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers in their home at the same time – all in sync.

HomeKit enables users to conveniently control their smart home with the Home app or via Siri on their Apple devices. LG AI TVs can be easily added to the Home app, from which users can access basic TV functions such as power, volume and source. LG AI TVs can also be added to scenes or automations along with other HomeKit accessories.

*Except the SM8100 series.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

